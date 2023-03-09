The Phoenix Suns are on a four-game win streak after beating the Thunder 132-101 at home yesterday. This improved the teams record to 37-29 and they are just two game out of second place in the Western Conference. Last night was supposed to be Kevin Durant’s home debut for the Suns, but that never happened. He slipped during pregame warm-ups and injured his left ankle. Durant was ruled out shortly before tipoff.

Reports say that Durant did finish his pregame routine for another 10 minutes after tying his shoelaces tighter, but wasn’t able to play. This is now his seventh game missed for the Suns in 10 possible games he could have played in. Some have penciled the Suns into the Conference Finals already, but the team needs Durant on the court to build that playoff chemistry the need.

Could Kevin Durant miss the rest of the regular season with sprained left ankle?

Reports this morning from a local news network in Arizona say that some within the Suns' organization are fearful this could keep Durant out for an extended period. They say it's a possible Grade 2 sprain on his left ankle and it could keep him out for the rest of the regular season and the start of playoffs.

Reports this morning from a local news network in Arizona say that some within the Suns’ organization are fearful this could keep Durant out for an extended period. They say it’s a possible Grade 2 sprain on his left ankle and it could keep him out for the rest of the regular season and the start of playoffs.

When the Suns made the blockbuster trade for Duran this is not what they expected to happen. However, there is always risk to a reward. Phoenix acquired a one of the best scorers in league history, but he’s also had some terrible injury luck since 2019.