In Sunday’s 130-126 win over the Dallas Mavericks, Durant logged 37 points, seven rebounds, three assists, and one block in 41 minutes of action. Plus, he finished 12-of-17 (70.6%) shooting from the field. Booker amassed 36 points, five boards, 10 assists, and one steal in 40 minutes. The three-time All-Star shot 15-of-25 (60%) from the floor.

“Nobody’s ever going to retreat when they guard me,” Kevin Durant said. “So sometimes I’ve got to veer off instead of straight-line driving it. I felt like I had a good handle on the ball. Once I had it on my hip, I felt like I was in good position to stop on a dime.”

Phoenix improved to 3-0 with the two-time NBA champ, whereas Dallas dropped to 3-6 since acquiring Kyrie Irving from the Brooklyn Nets. Of course, Irving closed out his outing with 30 points, four rebounds, and seven dimes in 37 minutes played.

With seconds remaining late in the fourth quarter, Mavs guard Luka Doncic was issued his 14th technical foul of the season, two away from a one-game suspension, after missing the game-tying layup against Booker.

After Kevin Durant grabbed the rebound, Doncic was then shown jawing back and forth with Booker. The Dallas superstar bumped chests with Booker while displaying a comical grin. It was at this point everyone knew Phoenix had won.

During the postgame interview, Doncic said, “Next time, just don’t wait till three’s three seconds left to talk.” While fans would agree, it all still comes down to bragging rights. Since Dallas lost, it’s best for Mavs players to keep the trash talk down to a minimum.

“You guys say you don’t want everybody to be friendly-friendly, there you go,” Devin Booker said. “We got some smoke.” Kevin Durant and Booker are the first Suns teammates to score 35 or more points in the same game since Booker accomplished this feat with TJ Warren in 2017.

