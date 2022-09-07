Home » news » Tim Hardaway Sr Ready To Be Entered Into Hall Of Fame

Main Page

Tim Hardaway Sr. ready to be inducted into Hall of Fame

James Foglio profile picture
Updated 2 mins ago on
Disclosure
We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.
Tim Hardaway Sr. ready to be inducted into Hall of Fame
USA Today Network
Join to our Telegram channel to stay up to date on the latest in marketing

On Saturday, Tim Hardaway Sr. will be inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame. He is the father of Dallas Mavericks guard Tim Hardaway Jr.

Hardaway Sr. played 13 years in the NBA with four teams: Golden State Warriors (1989–96), Miami Heat (1996–01), Denver Nuggets (2002), and Indiana Pacers (2003).

In 867 career games, Hardaway Sr. averaged 17.7 points, 3.3 rebounds, 8.2 assists, and 1.6 steals per game. Plus, he shot 43.1% from the floor and 35.5% from beyond the arc.

After being passed over five times, the Chicago native finally made it into the Hall of Fame. Tim Hardaway Sr. told Marc J. Spears of Andscape, “I was scared to answer the phone, to tell you the truth.”

“I had been rejected five times before. I was shaking. But after the third or fourth ring, I picked it up. A [Hall of Fame official] called and said, ‘I got better news than the previous times. I want to congratulate you for making it to the 2022 Hall of Fame.'”

The former Warriors guard is famous for his iconic “UTEP two-step” crossover move. In a separate interview with Andscape, Isiah Thomas mentioned, “In Chicago, I was known for the between-the-legs dribble.”

“And then I saw Tim when he was in high school at a Christmas holiday tournament that I came back to as one of the special guests.”

“Not only did Tim have the in-between the legs, but he added a crossover to it. We all played with the crossover, but none of us made it a staple piece to your move.”

Tim Hardaway Sr. ready to be inducted into Hall of Fame

Hardaway Sr. was selected 14th overall by the Warriors in the 1989 NBA Draft. During his rookie 1989-90 season, in 79 appearances, the guard averaged 14.7 points, 3.9 rebounds, 8.7 assists, and 2.1 steals per game.

He was selected to the NBA All-Rookie First Team.

In the following season, Hardaway Sr. played a full season. He recorded then career-high numbers. With the Warriors, the guard averaged 22.9 points, 4 rebounds, 9.7 assists, and 2.6 steals per game.

Then, in 81 games played in the 1991-92 season, Hardaway Sr. averaged career-highs 23.4 points and 10 assists per game. He also averaged 3.8 rebounds and 2 steals per game.

While with the Heat in the 1996-97 season, the guard averaged 20.3 points, 3.4 rebounds, 8.6 assists, and 1.9 steals per game. He then received his first and only All-NBA First-Team selection.

Additionally, Tim Hardaway Sr. received three All-NBA Second-Team selections (1992, 1998, and 1999) and five All-Star selections (1991–93, 1997, and 1998) during his playing career.

In 2009, his No. 10 jersey with the Heat was retired. The UTEP Miners also retired his No. 10 jersey.

Other 2022 Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame inductees include Manu Ginobili, Larry Costello, Lou Hudson, and George Karl.

NBA TV will exclusively televise the 2022 class enshrinement ceremony. Coverage begins this Saturday, Sept. 10 at 6 p.m. ET. The ceremony starts at 7 p.m. ET.

Join to our Telegram channel to stay up to date on the latest in marketing
James Foglio profile picture

James is a Basketball Insiders contributor. He earned his bachelor's degree in English and Creative Writing at Southern New Hampshire University. James enjoys watching sports and helping gamblers win money.

Trending Now