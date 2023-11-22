Minnesota Timberwolves forward Jaden McDaniels has a Grade 1 right lateral ankle sprain and is expected to miss two to three weeks. The 6-foot-9 wing will be re-evaluated in a week, the team announced Tuesday.

An MRI confirmed the lateral ankle sprain. The fourth-year forward suffered the injury during the first quarter of Monday’s 117-100 victory over the New York Knicks.

Per multiple NBA betting sites, the Timberwolves hold 17th-ranked odds to win this season’s championship. Sportsbooks are showing better odds for the Los Angeles Clippers and Dallas Mavericks.

NEWS: Jaden McDaniels Injury Update Full release:https://t.co/fbVWInBDxa — Timberwolves PR (@Twolves_PR) November 21, 2023



McDaniels, 23, was selected 28th overall by the Los Angeles Lakers in the 2020 NBA Draft out of the University of Washington. He was immediately traded to the Oklahoma City Thunder and then to Minnesota.

During his rookie 2020-21 season, McDaniels made 27 starts in 67 games for the Timberwolves. The Washington native averaged 6.8 points, 3.7 rebounds, 1.1 assists, 1.0 block, and 24 minutes per game.

Minnesota Timberwolves’ Jaden McDaniels out 2-3 weeks with ankle sprain, to be re-evaluated in a week

In 79 starts of the 2022-23 season, the forward averaged career highs of 12.1 points, 1.9 assists, and 30.6 minutes per game while shooting a career-best 39.8% from 3-point range.

Furthermore, the Washington product recorded a career-high 25 points in a 139-131 loss to the Chicago Bulls on Mar. 17, 2023, and in a 125-124 victory over the Atlanta Hawks on Mar. 22.

Through 11 starts of the 2023-24 season, McDaniels is averaging 9.5 points, 2.2 rebounds, 1.3 assists, and 23.6 minutes per contest. Plus, he’s shooting a career-best 58.2% from the floor and 37.9% outside the arc.

Video of the Jaden McDaniels ankle injury. I can’t find a clip of the angle they showed in replay during the broadcast. #NBA pic.twitter.com/ZgSQqMP1e9 — Joseph heili (@joeyfingis) November 22, 2023



In Minnesota’s 114-109 win against the Boston Celtics on Nov. 6, the forward amassed 20 points, two rebounds, one assist, and one steal in 46 minutes of action. He shot 8-of-18 (44.4%) from the field and drained four 3-pointers.

McDaniels signed a five-year, $136 million contract extension with the Timberwolves ahead of the season.

More importantly, Minnesota (10-3) is 6-0 at home, tying a franchise record to start a season. The Wolves have also won nine of their last 10 games.

That stretch includes seven straight wins, the franchise’s longest streak since 2004, which was the last year the Wolves made it past the first round of the playoffs.