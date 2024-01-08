Trail Blazers center Moses Brown to undergo surgery on left wrist

Portland Trail Blazers center Moses Brown is scheduled to undergo surgery after further advanced imaging on his left wrist injury revealed a non-displaced fracture of his scaphoid, the team announced Monday.

Surgery is planned for this week. A timeline for return will be determined after surgery. Brown, 24, went undrafted out of UCLA in 2019 and signed an Exhibit 10 contract with Portland.

Per a few NBA betting sites, the Trail Blazers hold 29th-ranked odds to win this season’s championship. Sportsbooks are showing better odds for the Memphis Grizzlies and Houston Rockets.

Moses Brown Injury Update. Learn More ⤵️https://t.co/vSSk9h4mxx — Portland Trail Blazers (@trailblazers) January 8, 2024



Of course, Brown’s training camp deal was then converted into a two-way contract in October 2019. In nine games off the bench of his rookie 2019-20 season, he averaged 1.2 points, 1.6 rebounds, and 3.7 minutes per game.

In December 2020, Brown inked a two-way contract with the Oklahoma City Thunder. He made 32 starts in 43 appearances. The 7-foot-2 big man averaged career highs of 8.6 points, 8.9 rebounds, and 21.4 minutes per game.

Moreover, in Oklahoma City’s 111-94 loss to the Boston Celtics on March 27, 2021, the New York native recorded 21 points and a career-high 23 rebounds in 33 minutes as a starter.

Portland Trail Blazers center Moses Brown out indefinitely after suffering left wrist injury

In the Thunder’s 117-112 victory against the Los Angeles Clippers on May 16, 2021, he notched a career-high 24 points, 18 boards, three assists, and a career-best seven blocks in 38 minutes of action.

Brown then went on to make stops with the Dallas Mavericks (2021-22 season), Cleveland Cavaliers (2021-22), Clippers (2022-23 season), and Brooklyn Nets (2022-23) before returning to Portland on a regular deal ahead of 2023-24.

Furthermore, Brown has made four starts in nine games with the Trail Blazers this season. Prior to his injury, the UCLA product was averaging 2.0 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 9.1 minutes per game.

Trail Blazers Sign Moses Brown Learn More ⤵️ https://t.co/1vbIhXQ5Of — Portland Trail Blazers (@trailblazers) August 22, 2023



Additionally, in Portland’s 109-88 loss to the Phoenix Suns on New Year’s Day, Brown played one of his best games as a Blazer with a team-high 12 rebounds in 16 minutes. As a matter of fact, it was the same game he injured his left wrist.

Brown started over Deandre Ayton, who has now missed seven games with right knee tendinitis.

“I thought Moses Brown came in and gave us some incredible, incredible minutes,” Trail Blazers coach Chauncey Billups said.

“I thought we just needed some size at the time and some rebounds and somebody that can kind of defend the rim and he did that. He did it beautifully. … I thought his minutes were great.”

The only other game this season that Brown played 15 or more minutes was against the Clippers on Dec. 11. However, Portland’s loss to Phoenix was his first Trail Blazers game with at least 15 minutes played as a starter.

At his best, he’s a viable backup for the Blazers.