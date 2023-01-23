Utah’s Kelly Olynyk And Malik Beasley Being Eyed By The Heat For A Potential Trade

After a rough start to the 2022-23 season, the Miami Heat are four games above .500 and are sixth in the Eastern Conference. They’ve gone 6-4 in their last ten and are three games out of fifth. Miami still has a solid core of players, but their are still some huge weaknesses that could hurt them come playoffs. As the trade deadline soon approaches, the Heat have been rumored to be interested in two key role players from the Utah Jazz to upgrade the roster.

At ninth in the Western Conference, the Utah Jazz may be reluctant to give up two key role players in Kelly Olynyk and Malik Beasley. Both play large roles for the Jazz, but they do have some young players and key vets who could step in if a trade did happen.

Miami would also have to give up some players and a few more trade assets if they want Olynyk and Beasley. A few extra picks or even some young players who still need to be developed. Florida Sports Betting sites have the Heat at (+4000) to win the Finals this season.

#HEATWin final – Miami 100, New Orleans 96 🔥 Herro: 26pts (4 3s), 8rebs & 4asts

🔥 Adebayo: 18pts & 9rebs

🔥 Butler: 18pts, 5stls & 4rebs

🔥 Lowry: 17pts & 4stls

🔥 Oladipo: 11pts & 5asts pic.twitter.com/9SbEh5oyET — Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) January 22, 2023

Miami Heat considering a trade for Kelly Olynyk and Malik Beasley

There have more than a few players on the Heat who’ve underachieved so far this season and that’s why the keep hearing there names among the trade rumors. Bringing over Beasley and Olynyk could be a bigger move to ship out Duncan Robinson, Caleb Martin, and a combination of future picks and young undeveloped players. Miami have been reluctant to add rookie Nikola Jovic in any trade scenarios, but that could certainly change come closer to the deadline on 2/9.

NBA insiders had this to report on the possible trade between Miami and Utah.

“The Heat are looking to get bigger obviously but they’re looking to get better all over the roster,”… “They’re trying every angle. Their shooting has been a major disappointment, they need guys who can make shots there.” – Sean Deveney

The NBA trade market has been eerily quiet this season and the numbers of sellers towards the deadline is expected to be low. One team who seems to have a few suitors for their veteran players are the Utah Jazz and they could host a bidding war for those looking to make upgrades to the roster.