Home » news » Miami Heat Need To Ditch Duncan Robinson For A Win Now Player

Main Page

Miami Heat Need To Ditch Duncan Robinson For A ‘Win-Now’ Player

Zach Wolpin profile picture
Updated 1 min ago on

2 min read

Disclosure
We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.
Heat Duncan Robinson hits 800th 3-pointer in 263 games, the fastest in NBA history
Join our Telegram channel for our exclusive free betting tips, picks and offers.

The Miami Heat have had a season riddled with injuries across the board so far with a number of their top players missing time. Despite that, Miami are still a float in the Eastern Conference with a 19-18 record. That is seventh in the East. Two seasons ago, the Miami Heat signed Duncan Robinson to a five-year, $90 deal, but NBA insiders urge the Heat to ditch Robinson for a “win-now” player. 

Ever since he signed that deal, he’s gotten worse and worse in the following season. All his numbers have decreased and his spot in the rotation has lessened each season as well. The best thing for Robinson’s career right now may be a change of scenery.

Florida Sports Betting sites have the Heat (+4000) to win the Finals this season.

Could Duncan Robinson’s time in Miami be coming to an end?

Almost all of Robinson’s stats this season are the lowest of his career since his rookie season in 2018-19. He’s averaging (7.2) points, (2.0) rebounds, (1.2) assists, (18.4) minutes, and (6.3) field goals attempted per game. It’s crazy to think of a time where he was shooting 45 percent from behind the arc for a season where he played in 72 games. Now, he’s struggling to get consistent minutes in the lineup.

NBA insiders note that Robison’s trade value is extremely low at this point. Andy Bailey of Bleacher Report had this to report on the matter.

“Still, if he was attached to the right assets (like a draft pick and/or Nikola Jović), his $16.9 million salary could go a long way toward salary-matching in a deal for a real difference-maker,” – Andy Bailey

It would be incredibly tough to ship Robinson out on his own. That is why a player like Nikola Jovic or a future draft-pick could be the ideal way to make a trade happen. Head coach Erik Spoelstra is said that Jovic is “very coachable” and he’s still got that raw talent another team could build upon. As for Robinson, his time with the Heat is likely on it’s final chapter.

Join our Telegram channel for our exclusive free betting tips, picks and offers.
Zach Wolpin profile picture

Zach Wolpin is an NBA expert and has been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin has been a fan of the NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion is life is watching sports and being able to share his passion for sports through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years. like https://sircharlesincharge.com/, https://gmenhq.com/, and https://www.tapinto.net/towns/south-plainfield/. Before he became an NBA News Writer, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.

Trending Now