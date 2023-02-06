Miami Heat Willing To Trade Duncan Robinson, Dewayne Dedmon, And A First-Round Pick

With the trade deadline just days away, teams around the league will be making calls to try and upgrade their roster. Those in playoff contention may want to add a piece to solidify their chances. The Miami Heat have reportedly been offering a package of Duncan Robinson, Dewayne Dedmon, and a first-round pick to see what teams would offer. Miami still has the pieces to be a big-time playoff contender in the East.

A 29-25 record has the Heat at sixth in the East right now are four game out of fourth place in the East. The team doesn’t seem to be content with where the roster is and a trade before the deadline could change that. It’s been reported that Miami are interested in upgrading their PF position.

Last season, the Heat were one shot away from making the NBA Finals and they'd like to get back to the ECF two years in a row.

Could the Heat make a move before Thursday’s trade deadline?

Reports say that the Heat have reached out about potentially trading for Jae Crowder, John Collins, or Pascal Siakam. All three of those players could upgrade the PF position for the Heat and would help put the team in a position to make a deep playoff run.

A trade package the the team has been trying to make work is Duncan Robinson, Dewayne Dedmom, and a first-round pick. Robinson signed a massive five-year, $90 million deal with the Heat after shooting over 40 percent from deep for two straight seasons. His play has been on the decline ever since signing the contract.

Robinson has fallen out of the Heat’s rotation and hasn’t played since 1/2 vs the LA Clippers. As for the 33 year old Dewayne Dedmom, he could easily be replaced for the Heat despite the nice season he is having. Dedmon was also suspended earlier this season by the team for throwing something onto the court mid-game. He’s missed 24 games for the Heat this season.

No teams have taken Miami’s bait just yet, but other teams may be more interested once the deadline is much closer. As for now, the Heat’s next game in Wednesday vs the Indiana Pacers at home.