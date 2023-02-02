Celtics Looking For A Reunion With Utah’s Kelly Olynyk In A Possible Trade

Even after a 139-96 blowout win vs the Brooklyn Nets last night, reports say that the Celtics are still in the market for a potential trade. No roster can ever be too complete and depth at every position is crucial for a long playoff run. The Celtics currently own the first seed in the Eastern Conference with a 37-15 record. With the trade deadline just one-week away now, Boston are said to be keeping a close eye on a former player who they drafted back in 2013.

Utah Jazz big man Kelly Olynyk spent the first four seasons of his career with the Boston Celtics from 2013-2017. One recent report has suggested that the Celtics are looing for a reunion with the for Celtic. It’s been reported that Boston are trying to add frontcourt depth for a playoff run down the line.

Olynyk could be coming back to the Celtics as a veteran player compared to where he started his career in the green and white.

The Celtics and Heat are interested in Kelly Olynyk, per @SteveBHoop pic.twitter.com/UpHbfVh3HI — NBACentral (@TheNBACentral) February 2, 2023

If the rumor is true, the Celtics have just one week to try and make a trade happen

In 41 games played and started for the Utah Jazz this season, Kelly Olynyk is averaging (11.7) points, (4.9) rebounds, (3.2) assists, and (1.0) steals per game. Along with the Celtics having interest in Olynunk, another former team of his have their eyes on a potential trade for him as well.

The Miami Heat are also pursuing a potential trade for Olynyk who spent four seasons with the Heat. One league source gave his insights into what he thinks the reality of a team like Boston pulling off a trade for the Jazz’s big man.

“Olynyk is a guy they have interest in, but I doubt if that will happen,”… “Both teams that have had Olynyk have interest in getting him back, but I don’t think that that’ll happen, just like I don’t think (a move for San Antonio’s Jakob) Poeltl will happen, either.” – Steve Bulpett

Jakob Poeltl is another name that has been linked to the Celtics for over a month now, but the Spurs seem reluctant to let go of one of the biggest pieces of their franchise right now. A trade would have to happen in the next week if the Celtics want to add frontcourt depth before the trade deadline.