Main Page
Victor Wembanyama’s first-ever signed rookie card sold for $67,333 at Goldin auction
Victor Wembanyama’s first-ever signed rookie card sold for $67,333 at a Goldin auction on Wednesday, setting a new all-time selling price for his cards. The 1-of-1 card is a Topps certified autographed issue.
It is a Bowman University card in the SuperFractor style. The rookie card is inscribed “1st Ever” by Wembanyama with his Mets 92 jersey and graded at a perfect 10 condition.
According to a few NBA betting sites, the San Antonio Spurs hold 19th-ranked odds to win next season’s championship in 2024. Sportsbooks are showing better odds for the Oklahoma City Thunder and Minnesota Timberwolves.
Final sale price on this Victor Wembanyama SuperFractor Signed and Inscribed “1st Ever” Rookie Card (#1/1): $67,333
An all-time high on any @wemby card. 🏀🙌 pic.twitter.com/fXC1lpUg80
— Goldin (@GoldinCo) August 31, 2023
Furthermore, the back of his first autographed card reads, “Congratulations! You have just received a Best of 2022/23 Autograph Card from 2022/23 Bowman University’s Best Basketball.”
Of course, the card’s rarity increased its value. Next, the rest of the back reads, “The signing of all Topps autograph cards is witnessed by Topps representatives to guarantee authenticity.”
San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama’s first signed rookie card sold for $67,333 at a Goldin auction, another rare Bowman University Wembanyama card sold on eBay for $15,850
Additionally, another rare Bowman University Wembanyama rookie card was sold at an auction recently. The Bowman Chrome Wembanyama, Gold Refractor card sold on eBay for $15,850.
In July, Wembanyama’s rookie cards were selling for between $200 to $2,400 on eBay. Although the price range hasn’t changed, an NBA fan will have to place at least a $200 bid for an “authenticity-guaranteed” edition.
The “2023 Topps Now Victor WEMBANYAMA #D1 NBA 1ST Topps RC PSA 10 Gem Mint” cards are currently selling for $199.99. The back of the card includes this description:
This 1-of-1 Victor Wembanyama signed rookie card sold for $67,333 in a @GoldinCo actuation tonight.
That’s the highest amount ever paid for a Wembanyama card pic.twitter.com/DNdohF2HGZ
— Tommy Beer (@TommyBeer) August 31, 2023
“One of the best prospects in nearly 20 years, Victor Wembanyama grabbed headlines with the first overall selection. With his unique size and dynamic skillset, the French prospect has had scouts salivating over his potential for years. In his last season playing for Metropolitans 92, the 7’3″ phenom averaged 21.3 points and 10.3 rebounds, while shooting 54% from the field.”
Moreover, the highest current bid for the “2022 Bowman University Best Of 2022 Autograph Red Lava Refractor Victor Wembanyama – PSA GEM MT 10” card at Goldin is $5,251. A total of 61 bids have been placed. Bidding ends Thursday night at 10 p.m. This is the same card without his “1st Ever” signature.
If Wembanyama has a successful NBA rookie season, fans can expect a new all-time selling price. His first signed card only set the mark. San Antonio opens its preseason against the Miami Heat on Oct 13.
NBA Betting Content You May Like
- Best NBA Betting Sites – Discover our List of The Best Sites to Bet on NBA Games.
- Best NBA Betting Apps – Top Betting Apps for NBA Ranked & Reviewed 2023.
- NBA Finals Betting – In-depth Guide for Betting on NBA Finals 2023.
- Best NBA Betting Strategies – Find the Best NBA Betting Strategy with our Expert Guide 2023.
- Free NBA Betting Picks – Discover Expert NBA Picks for Guaranteed Wins.
- NBA Betting Spreads – Learn to Bet on NBA Spreads & Claim up to $1,000 in Bonuses.
- NBA Draft Betting Guide – Best Odds, Picks and Betting Offers for 2023.
- Best NBA Futures Bets – In-depth Guide for NBA Futures Betting.
- NBA Live Betting Guide – Discover the Best NBA Live Betting Sites for 2023.
- 13 years ago legendary Spurs coach Gregg Popovich agreed with Noah Lyles ‘world champion’ remarks
- Victor Wembanyama’s first-ever signed rookie card sold for $67,333 at Goldin auction
- Clippers star Paul George is also convinced that Anthony Edwards is the future of the NBA
- Celtics’ Jayson Tatum Called Damian Lillard Amid Trade Rumors
- Stephen A. Smith roasts Ben Simmons as he promised to dominate the NBA again: ‘Step the hell up’
-
Main Page 1 week ago
Stan Van Gundy’s wife, Kimberly, of 25 years dies suddenly at the age of 61
-
NBA 1 week ago
Hall of Famer Don Nelson continues his aid after Maui wildfires: ‘We need your help’
-
Main Page 2 days ago
Patrick Beverley says Celtics will not win a championship with Jayson Tatum-Jaylen Brown duo
-
Main Page 2 weeks ago
Andre Iguodala wants fans to stop blaming Jordan Poole for the Warriors’ regular-season struggles