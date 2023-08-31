Victor Wembanyama’s first-ever signed rookie card sold for $67,333 at a Goldin auction on Wednesday, setting a new all-time selling price for his cards. The 1-of-1 card is a Topps certified autographed issue.

It is a Bowman University card in the SuperFractor style. The rookie card is inscribed “1st Ever” by Wembanyama with his Mets 92 jersey and graded at a perfect 10 condition.

According to a few NBA betting sites, the San Antonio Spurs hold 19th-ranked odds to win next season’s championship in 2024. Sportsbooks are showing better odds for the Oklahoma City Thunder and Minnesota Timberwolves.

Final sale price on this Victor Wembanyama SuperFractor Signed and Inscribed “1st Ever” Rookie Card (#1/1): $67,333 An all-time high on any @wemby card. 🏀🙌 pic.twitter.com/fXC1lpUg80 — Goldin (@GoldinCo) August 31, 2023



Furthermore, the back of his first autographed card reads, “Congratulations! You have just received a Best of 2022/23 Autograph Card from 2022/23 Bowman University’s Best Basketball.”

Of course, the card’s rarity increased its value. Next, the rest of the back reads, “The signing of all Topps autograph cards is witnessed by Topps representatives to guarantee authenticity.”

San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama’s first signed rookie card sold for $67,333 at a Goldin auction, another rare Bowman University Wembanyama card sold on eBay for $15,850