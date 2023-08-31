Home » news » Victor Wembanyama First Ever Signed Rookie Card Sold For 67333 At Goldin Auction

Main Page

Victor Wembanyama’s first-ever signed rookie card sold for $67,333 at Goldin auction

James Foglio profile picture
LinkedIn
Sports Editor
Updated 1 hour ago on • 3 min read
Disclosure
We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.
Victor Wembanyamas first signed rookie card sold for $67,333 at Goldin auction
Goldin

Victor Wembanyama’s first-ever signed rookie card sold for $67,333 at a Goldin auction on Wednesday, setting a new all-time selling price for his cards. The 1-of-1 card is a Topps certified autographed issue.

It is a Bowman University card in the SuperFractor style. The rookie card is inscribed “1st Ever” by Wembanyama with his Mets 92 jersey and graded at a perfect 10 condition.

According to a few NBA betting sites, the San Antonio Spurs hold 19th-ranked odds to win next season’s championship in 2024. Sportsbooks are showing better odds for the Oklahoma City Thunder and Minnesota Timberwolves.


Furthermore, the back of his first autographed card reads, “Congratulations! You have just received a Best of 2022/23 Autograph Card from 2022/23 Bowman University’s Best Basketball.”

Of course, the card’s rarity increased its value. Next, the rest of the back reads, “The signing of all Topps autograph cards is witnessed by Topps representatives to guarantee authenticity.”

San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama’s first signed rookie card sold for $67,333 at a Goldin auction, another rare Bowman University Wembanyama card sold on eBay for $15,850

Additionally, another rare Bowman University Wembanyama rookie card was sold at an auction recently. The Bowman Chrome Wembanyama, Gold Refractor card sold on eBay for $15,850.

In July, Wembanyama’s rookie cards were selling for between $200 to $2,400 on eBay. Although the price range hasn’t changed, an NBA fan will have to place at least a $200 bid for an “authenticity-guaranteed” edition.

The “2023 Topps Now Victor WEMBANYAMA #D1 NBA 1ST Topps RC PSA 10 Gem Mint” cards are currently selling for $199.99. The back of the card includes this description:


“One of the best prospects in nearly 20 years, Victor Wembanyama grabbed headlines with the first overall selection. With his unique size and dynamic skillset, the French prospect has had scouts salivating over his potential for years. In his last season playing for Metropolitans 92, the 7’3″ phenom averaged 21.3 points and 10.3 rebounds, while shooting 54% from the field.”

Moreover, the highest current bid for the “2022 Bowman University Best Of 2022 Autograph Red Lava Refractor Victor Wembanyama – PSA GEM MT 10” card at Goldin is $5,251. A total of 61 bids have been placed. Bidding ends Thursday night at 10 p.m. This is the same card without his “1st Ever” signature.

If Wembanyama has a successful NBA rookie season, fans can expect a new all-time selling price. His first signed card only set the mark. San Antonio opens its preseason against the Miami Heat on Oct 13.

NBA Betting Content You May Like

James Foglio profile picture

James is a Basketball Insiders contributor. He earned his bachelor's degree in English and Creative Writing at Southern New Hampshire University. James enjoys watching sports and helping gamblers win money.

Trending Now