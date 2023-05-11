The Golden State Warriors are 27-2 over their last 29 games when forward Draymond Green scores at least 18 points, and they are now 4-0 this postseason when the four-time All-Star records double figures. Green has only scored 20 twice since Christmas 2019.

In Golden State’s 121-106 second-round win against the Los Angeles Lakers in Game 5 of the 2023 NBA Playoffs, the forward amassed 20 points, 10 rebounds, four assists, two steals, and one block in 30 minutes of action. The two-time All-NBA member also shot 7-of-11 (63.6%) from the floor and knocked down a 3-pointer.

Per multiple NBA betting sites, the Warriors have fifth-shortest odds to win the championship. Check out which sportsbooks are showing greater odds for the Denver Nuggets and Los Angeles Lakers in the Western Conference.

“I loved his approach to the game tonight. He was aggressive right from the start.” Steve Kerr on Draymond Green pic.twitter.com/oTFgvmaMgz — 95.7 The Game (@957thegame) May 11, 2023

“That’s coming out aggressive on both ends of the floor. That’s verbally so everyone hears you on the floor. I felt a little disrespected when he said it,” the Warriors forward said. “I knew it was on me to come out and set the tone for our guys. … Season is on the line, backs against the wall. You got to come out and give it all you got. That was my mindset.”

This was Green’s second 20-point game this NBA playoffs. In Golden State’s 123-116 first-round win in Game 5 against the Sacramento Kings, the 11-year veteran scored 21 points on 8-of-10 (80%) shooting from the field. This is the first time since 2017 that Green has recorded multiple 20-point games in a postseason.

Warriors are 43-10 in the regular season and playoffs when Draymond Green scores 20 or more points

“I think you just expect it in a situation like this where you’re facing elimination,” Warriors coach Steve Kerr said. “Draymond is one of the great competitors I’ve ever been around. So you just expect him to bring it. I didn’t say anything to him.

“He doesn’t need any pep talks from me, that’s for sure. … I think there’s a stat somewhere … when [Green] scores a certain amount of points, we usually win.” Indeed, the Warriors are 43-10 in the regular season and playoffs when Green scores 20 or more points.

The Warriors led 70-59 at halftime. Golden State’s 70 first-half points were the most the team has scored in the playoffs since generating 72 in a Game 6 first-round win over the Los Angeles Clippers in 2019.

Active players with 60+ playoff double-doubles: — LeBron James

— Draymond Green That’s the list. pic.twitter.com/JCMTeaNBze — StatMuse (@statmuse) May 11, 2023

The last team to score 70 or more points in a first half of a playoff game against the Lakers were the Phoenix Suns with 71 in Game 4 of the 2000 second round. Not to mention, Golden State is 34-12 in playoff games following a loss.

“We’re champions, so there’s pressure every time you step on the floor,” Green added. “You go out there, you don’t win people are ready to crush you. People forget about the things that you’ve done in the past.”

Green (61) joins LeBron James (135) on the list of active players with 60 or more playoff double-doubles. Additionally, the Warriors are 16-4 in Game 5s, 8-2 when facing elimination, and 4-2 at home.

NBA Betting Content You May Like