Main Page
Warriors are 27-2 over last 29 games when Draymond Green scores 18+ points
The Golden State Warriors are 27-2 over their last 29 games when forward Draymond Green scores at least 18 points, and they are now 4-0 this postseason when the four-time All-Star records double figures. Green has only scored 20 twice since Christmas 2019.
In Golden State’s 121-106 second-round win against the Los Angeles Lakers in Game 5 of the 2023 NBA Playoffs, the forward amassed 20 points, 10 rebounds, four assists, two steals, and one block in 30 minutes of action. The two-time All-NBA member also shot 7-of-11 (63.6%) from the floor and knocked down a 3-pointer.
Per multiple NBA betting sites, the Warriors have fifth-shortest odds to win the championship. Check out which sportsbooks are showing greater odds for the Denver Nuggets and Los Angeles Lakers in the Western Conference.
“I loved his approach to the game tonight. He was aggressive right from the start.”
Steve Kerr on Draymond Green pic.twitter.com/oTFgvmaMgz
— 95.7 The Game (@957thegame) May 11, 2023
“That’s coming out aggressive on both ends of the floor. That’s verbally so everyone hears you on the floor. I felt a little disrespected when he said it,” the Warriors forward said. “I knew it was on me to come out and set the tone for our guys. … Season is on the line, backs against the wall. You got to come out and give it all you got. That was my mindset.”
This was Green’s second 20-point game this NBA playoffs. In Golden State’s 123-116 first-round win in Game 5 against the Sacramento Kings, the 11-year veteran scored 21 points on 8-of-10 (80%) shooting from the field. This is the first time since 2017 that Green has recorded multiple 20-point games in a postseason.
Warriors are 43-10 in the regular season and playoffs when Draymond Green scores 20 or more points
“I think you just expect it in a situation like this where you’re facing elimination,” Warriors coach Steve Kerr said. “Draymond is one of the great competitors I’ve ever been around. So you just expect him to bring it. I didn’t say anything to him.
“He doesn’t need any pep talks from me, that’s for sure. … I think there’s a stat somewhere … when [Green] scores a certain amount of points, we usually win.” Indeed, the Warriors are 43-10 in the regular season and playoffs when Green scores 20 or more points.
The Warriors led 70-59 at halftime. Golden State’s 70 first-half points were the most the team has scored in the playoffs since generating 72 in a Game 6 first-round win over the Los Angeles Clippers in 2019.
Active players with 60+ playoff double-doubles:
— LeBron James
— Draymond Green
That’s the list. pic.twitter.com/JCMTeaNBze
— StatMuse (@statmuse) May 11, 2023
The last team to score 70 or more points in a first half of a playoff game against the Lakers were the Phoenix Suns with 71 in Game 4 of the 2000 second round. Not to mention, Golden State is 34-12 in playoff games following a loss.
“We’re champions, so there’s pressure every time you step on the floor,” Green added. “You go out there, you don’t win people are ready to crush you. People forget about the things that you’ve done in the past.”
Green (61) joins LeBron James (135) on the list of active players with 60 or more playoff double-doubles. Additionally, the Warriors are 16-4 in Game 5s, 8-2 when facing elimination, and 4-2 at home.
NBA Betting Content You May Like
- Best NBA Betting Sites – Discover our List of The Best Sites to Bet on NBA Games.
- Best NBA Betting Apps – Top Betting Apps for NBA Ranked & Reviewed 2023.
- NBA Finals Betting – In-depth Guide for Betting on NBA Finals 2023.
- Best NBA Betting Strategies – Find the Best NBA Betting Strategy with our Expert Guide 2023.
- Free NBA Betting Picks – Discover Expert NBA Picks for Guaranteed Wins.
- NBA Betting Spreads – Learn to Bet on NBA Spreads & Claim up to $1,000 in Bonuses.
- NBA Draft Betting Guide – Best Odds, Picks and Betting Offers for 2023.
- Best NBA Futures Bets – In-depth Guide for NBA Futures Betting.
- NBA Live Betting Guide – Discover the Best NBA Live Betting Sites for 2023.
- How to Watch Celtics vs. 76ers Game 6 | Free NBA Playoffs Live Stream
- How to Watch Nuggets vs. Suns Game 6 | Free NBA Playoffs Live Stream
- Phoenix’s Chris Paul has already been ruled out for Game 6 tonight vs the Denver Nuggets
- Is Suns’ Devin Booker playing tonight (May 11) in Game 6 vs. Nuggets?
- Nets’ owner Joe Tsai said that basketball players are ‘very difficult’ to manage, he’s been with Brooklyn since 2018
-
Main Page 2 weeks ago
Steph Curry has played in all 27 NBA games with 14 million viewers since 2015
-
NBA 1 week ago
Bulls’ Patrick Beverley assures that half the players in the NBA don’t love basketball and those ‘are the most skilled ones’
-
Main Page 1 week ago
The Milwaukee Bucks announced they will not be conducting exit interviews this year and fans are not happy
-
Main Page 1 week ago
Pistons’ assistant GM Rob Murphy has been fired for violating the team’s workplace conduct policy