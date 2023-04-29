Warriors’ Draymond Green: ‘Stephen Curry is the GOAT’

Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green believes Stephen Curry is the GOAT, also known as the greatest of all time, over Michael Jordan and LeBron James. In the mind of the four-time All-Star, it all comes down to confidence level.

“It’s way different,” Green told ESPN’s Nick Fridell about Curry’s confidence level. “But I think one of the most unique things about Steph is like — we all argue like, ‘Oh, is [Michael] Jordan the GOAT? Does LeBron [James] dethrone him?

“Whoever your guy is, who you think is the GOAT. Everyone debates it. There’s no debate. [Steph] is the greatest. So that confidence runs different. But I think we all here in this world know, there’s no debate. He’s the greatest — and that’s a special thing.”

Draymond Green on the GOAT debate: “Oh, is Jordan the GOAT? Does LeBron dethrone him?' Whoever your guy is, who you think is the GOAT. Everyone debates it. There's no debate. [Steph] is the greatest.” (via @espn) pic.twitter.com/6v1o7cxS9H — Guru (@DrGuru_) April 28, 2023

Curry’s basketball résumé supports Green’s argument. In addition to winning four NBA championships, Curry is a nine-time All-Star, eight-time All-NBA member, two-time MVP, two-time scoring champ, and Finals MVP. Plus, the 14-year veteran was named to the NBA 75th Anniversary Team in 2021.

The Davidson College product also led the league in 3-pointers in seven different seasons throughout his career, including five straight (2013-17). Curry is the all-time leader in career 3-pointers with 3,390. Ray Allen (2,973) is second, followed by James Harden (2,754) and Reggie Miller (2,560).

“I see the work he puts in every day on his jump shot, on his playmaking, on his body, so nothing he really does surprises me,” Klay Thompson said. “All the shots he takes and makes, I’ve seen in practice. And he’s responsible for why the game is played the way it is.”

Thompson has a point. The Warriors thrive on accurate 3-point shooting. This past regular season, Golden State ranked 12th overall in the league, shooting 47.8% beyond the arc. The Dubs ranked sixth on the list during their 2021-22 championship season, shooting 47.1% from downtown.

On Jan. 30, in Golden State’s 128-120 win over the Oklahoma City Thunder, Curry finished with 38 points on 12-of-20 (60%) shooting from the floor, eight rebounds, and 12 assists. He passed Wilt Chamberlain (7,216) for the most field goals made in Warriors history with 7,222.

Stephen Curry has scored 126 points this postseason. Among players age 35 or older, only 2 players have scored more through their team's first 4 games of a postseason: 🐐Michael Jordan in 1998 (144)

🐐Kareem Abdul-Jabbar in 1983 (133) pic.twitter.com/x8aADDvMhe — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) April 24, 2023

Curry then scored 50 points on 8-of-14 (57.1%) shooting from 3-point range in the Warriors’ 134–126 loss to the Los Angeles Clippers on Mar. 15. He became the first player in NBA history to score at least 10,000 career points on 3-pointers.

Additionally, Curry passed Michael Jordan for the most games with 50 or more points after turning 30 years old and is now tied with Wilt Chamberlain at seven games.

While Jordan won six NBA championships and Finals MVPs, even his most die-hard fans would admit that Curry is the greatest long-range shooter in league history. However, Jordan is still the GOAT in the minds of fans. LeBron is close, and some would say that he already is the greatest after becoming the league’s all-time leading scorer.

