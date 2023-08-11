Main Page
Warriors sign 7-foot center Jayce Johnson to an Exhibit 10 contract
The Golden State Warriors are signing center Jayce Johnson to an Exhibit 10 contract, according to sources. Johnson, 26, went undrafted in 2020 out of Marquette University. As a 7-footer, Johnson will be the tallest player at Warriors training camp. Dario Saric is 6-foot-10, whereas Kevon Looney is 6-foot-9.
Training camp deals are one-year, minimum-salary contracts. These agreements are non-guaranteed, allowing teams to waive the signee without taking a cap hit. An Exhibit 10 contract can be converted into a two-way deal before the regular season begins.
According to a few NBA betting sites, the Golden State Warriors hold sixth-shortest odds to win next season’s championship in 2024. Sportsbooks are showing better odds for the Denver Nuggets and Phoenix Suns.
The Golden State Warriors are signing the NBA G League’s top rebounder Jayce Johnson on a training camp Exhibit 10 deal, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. The 7-foot center averaged nearly 6 PPG and 7 RPG in July Summer League, and will compete for a two-way slot in camp.
— Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) August 10, 2023
In the 2022-23 season, Johnson made 27 starts in 32 appearances with the Santa Cruz Warriors, Golden State’s G League affiliate. The former Golden Eagle averaged 9.4 points, 13.5 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 1.3 blocks, and 25.8 minutes per game.
Johnson shot 57.8% from the field while leading the G League regular season in total rebounds (432), offensive rebounds (170), offensive rebound percentage (22.1%), and total rebound percentage (26.8%).
The California native also finished second in games played (32) last season, second in defensive rebounds (262), seventh in blocks (42), ninth in offensive rating (128.4), and 10th in win shares (2.6).
During the 2023 California Classic and NBA 2K24 Summer League with Golden State, the center averaged 4.7 points, 6.0 rebounds, and 14.3 minutes per game in three outings while shooting 40% from the floor and 60% at the foul line.
Congrats Jayce Johnson for signing with the @warriors ! #rizetoyourpotential #rizemanagement pic.twitter.com/WC0LK9sj62
— Rize Management (@Rize_Management) August 10, 2023
Furthermore, guard Lester Quinones is the only Warriors player signed to a two-way contract. Under the new collective bargaining agreement, NBA teams can now carry three two-way players. Therefore, Golden State has two additional spots left to fill.
If Johnson is waived by the Warriors, he will also be eligible to receive a bonus worth up to $75,000 by re-joining the Santa Cruz Warriors and spending at least 60 days with the G League team. Additionally, Golden State can sign up to six players to Exhibit 10 contracts.
