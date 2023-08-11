Warriors sign 7-foot center Jayce Johnson to an Exhibit 10 contract

The Golden State Warriors are signing center Jayce Johnson to an Exhibit 10 contract, according to sources. Johnson, 26, went undrafted in 2020 out of Marquette University. As a 7-footer, Johnson will be the tallest player at Warriors training camp. Dario Saric is 6-foot-10, whereas Kevon Looney is 6-foot-9.

Training camp deals are one-year, minimum-salary contracts. These agreements are non-guaranteed, allowing teams to waive the signee without taking a cap hit. An Exhibit 10 contract can be converted into a two-way deal before the regular season begins.

In the 2022-23 season, Johnson made 27 starts in 32 appearances with the Santa Cruz Warriors, Golden State’s G League affiliate. The former Golden Eagle averaged 9.4 points, 13.5 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 1.3 blocks, and 25.8 minutes per game.

Johnson shot 57.8% from the field while leading the G League regular season in total rebounds (432), offensive rebounds (170), offensive rebound percentage (22.1%), and total rebound percentage (26.8%).

The California native also finished second in games played (32) last season, second in defensive rebounds (262), seventh in blocks (42), ninth in offensive rating (128.4), and 10th in win shares (2.6).

During the 2023 California Classic and NBA 2K24 Summer League with Golden State, the center averaged 4.7 points, 6.0 rebounds, and 14.3 minutes per game in three outings while shooting 40% from the floor and 60% at the foul line.



Furthermore, guard Lester Quinones is the only Warriors player signed to a two-way contract. Under the new collective bargaining agreement, NBA teams can now carry three two-way players. Therefore, Golden State has two additional spots left to fill.