The Golden State Warriors have signed former Detroit Pistons guard Cory Joseph to a one-year, $3.2 million contract, according to agent Brandon Cavanaugh and Klutch Sports CEO Rich Paul.

Joseph’s deal also includes a trade restriction. The 12-year veteran cannot be traded until Dec. 15, 2023. His base salary for the 2023-24 season is $3,196,448, and the guard’s cap hit is $2,019,706.

Free agent guard Cory Joseph has agreed on a one-year deal with the Golden State Warriors, @KlutchSports CEO Rich Paul and agent Brandon Cavanaugh tell ESPN. Joseph averaged seven points and 3.5 assists for the Pistons a season ago. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 3, 2023



Joseph is settling for less money by signing with the Warriors. Last June, the Texas product exercised his $5,155,500 player option with Detroit for the 2022-23 season. This was part of the two-year, $10.07 million contract he signed with the team in August 2021.

Moreover, Joseph made two starts in 62 appearances with the Pistons in the 2022-23 season. He averaged 6.9 points, 1.7 rebounds, 3.5 assists, and 19.8 minutes per game. The 6-foot-3 guard shot 42.7% from the floor and 38.9% beyond the arc as well.

In Detroit’s 117-97 win over the Indiana Pacers on Mar. 13, Joseph scored a season-high 22 points in 33 minutes off the bench. Along with logging five rebounds, five assists, and one steal, he finished 8-of-14 (57.1%) shooting from the field and 5-of-8 (62.5%) from 3-point range.

Additionally, then-Pistons head coach Dwane Casey praised Joseph after he re-signed with the team in 2021. “He’s been a godsend to those young guys,” he said. “He’s always talking. I love Cory’s spirit. He’s a team-first guy.

“Usually, the older guys are trying to eat their own, trying to take all the minutes they can from those young guys. That’s not Cory. He wants to do what’s best for the Detroit Pistons.”

Highest AST/TO ratio, last season (min. 200 assists): 1. Tyus Jones – 5.64

2. Monte Morris 5.43

3. Kevon Looney – 4.60

4. Chris Paul – 4.60

5. Mike Conley – 4.37

6. Tyrese Haliburton – 4.15

7. Tre Jones – 4.07

8. Cory Joseph – 3.88 3 of the top 8 now play for the Dubs. pic.twitter.com/7jKT8spzZc — WarriorsMuse (@WarriorsMuse) July 3, 2023



Joseph was selected 29th overall by the San Antonio Spurs in the 2011 NBA Draft. He played four seasons with the Spurs (2011-15), two with the Toronto Raptors (2015-17), two with the Indiana Pacers (2017-19), almost two full seasons with the Sacramento Kings (2019-2021), and nearly three with the Pistons (2021-23).

Other offseason moves made by the Warriors include re-signing Draymond Green to a four-year, $100 million contract and trading Jordan Poole to the Washington Wizards for Chris Paul, a protected 2030 first-round pick, and a 2027 second-round pick.

