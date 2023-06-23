The Golden State Warriors have signed undrafted free agent Javan Johnson to a one-year contract, his agent Daniel Hazan of Hazan Sports Management announced Friday morning.

In 127 career appearances in the NCAA, the 6-foot-6 forward averaged 9.8 points, 3.8 rebounds, 1.6 assists, and 27.3 minutes per game with Troy (2017-19), Iowa State (2020-21 season), and DePaul (2021-23).

Per a few NBA betting sites, the Golden State Warriors hold fifth-shortest odds to win next season’s championship in 2024. Sportsbooks are giving the Denver Nuggets, Boston Celtics, Milwaukee Bucks, and Phoenix Suns better odds.

Undrafted free agent Javan Johnson out of DePaul has reached an agreement on a one-year deal with the Golden State Warriors, his agent Daniel Hazan of @hazansportsmgmt tells @NBAonTNT, @BleacherReport. — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) June 23, 2023



Javan Johnson made 13 starts in 33 games with Troy during his freshman 2017-18 season. He averaged 5.8 points, 3.0 rebounds, and 16.9 minutes per game while shooting 46.2% from the field and a career-best 43.8% beyond the arc.

Additionally, in 30 starts of his sophomore 2018-19 season, Johnson averaged then-career highs of 10.4 points, 4.2 boards, 1.6 assists, and 29.6 minutes per game. The 24-year-old will probably spend the 2023-24 NBA season in the G League, but he could appear in a couple of Warriors games next season.

Golden State Warriors sign undrafted free agent Javan Johnson to a one-year contract, select Santa Clara guard Brandin Podziemski 19th overall in the 2023 NBA Draft

Prior to the 2019-20 season, Johnson transferred to Iowa. Per NCAA transfer rules, the forward was forced to sit out for the season. The Alabama native then decided to redshirt. As a redshirt junior with Iowa in the 2020-21 season, he made 18 starts in 21 appearances.

In 33 starts with DePaul of the 2022-23 season, the forward averaged career highs of 14.2 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 35.9 minutes per game. He shot 42.6% from the floor and 41.2% from 3-point range. The former Troy wing opened the season with 11-straight double-digit scoring games.

Furthermore, Johnson finished 16th in the Big East in points (470), 15th in blocks (29), 14th in field goals (171), fifth in 3-pointers (82), seventh in minutes played (1,186), and 19th in points produced (437). He finished fourth on DePaul’s all-time list for single-season 3-pointers with 82.

Javan Johnson is a 6’6, 24-year-old wing who is auto-eligible for the 2023 NBA Draft. He started his career at Troy before spending one season at Iowa State and finishing his career at DePaul. Johnson is noted for his outside scoring ability above all else. pic.twitter.com/UPBxvJkNdn — Bryce Hendricks (@BryceHendrick14) June 22, 2023



In DePaul’s 72-66 win over Loyola (MD) on Nov. 7, the forward recorded his first career double-double, amassing 24 points and 10 rebounds in 33 minutes as a starter. He finished 9-of-13 (69.2%) shooting from the field and drained four shots from downtown.

Of course, in DePaul’s 103-98 victory against Samford, Johnson posted a career-high 28 points in 38 minutes of action. Along with logging four boards, three assists, and four blocks, he shot 9-of-13 (69.2%) from the floor and hit six 3-pointers.

He totaled 25 games in double-digit scoring in his NCAA career, including seven with 20 or more points. In Thursday night’s 2023 NBA Draft, the Warriors selected Santa Clara guard Brandin Podziemski 19th overall.

NBA Betting Content You May Like