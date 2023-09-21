Watch Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry knock down 3-pointers for over five straight minutes without missing. Our team here at Basketball Insiders counted 102 consecutive 3s. For those wondering, the video is not edited or being played on a loop. This is real.

However, how come Curry can drain at least 100 3-pointers without missing while shooting only 42.7% from beyond the arc in the 2022-23 season? Well, there are no defenders, the pressure is nonexistent, and he’s not playing through any injuries here. Watch the video below.

According to a few NBA betting sites, the Golden State Warriors hold seventh-shortest odds to win next season’s championship in 2024. Check out which sportsbooks are showing better odds for the Denver Nuggets, Phoenix Suns, and Los Angeles Lakers.

Stephen Curry, 35, makes this look so easy. The nine-time All-Star made 56 starts in the 2022-23 season, averaging 29.4 points, a career-high 6.1 rebounds, and 6.3 assists per game. The Davidson College product also shot 49.3% from the floor and 42.7% outside the arc.

On Nov. 16, in the Warriors’ 130-119 loss to Phoenix, the 14-year veteran recorded a season-high 50 points in 37 minutes of action. Plus, he shot 17-of-28 (60.7%) from the field and knocked down seven 3-pointers. Curry tied Michael Jordan for the second-most 50-point games after turning 30 years old, with six.

Watch Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry swish consecutive 3-pointers for over five minutes without missing

In Golden State’s 106-101 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Nov. 11, Curry extended his NBA record to 200 consecutive regular-season games with at least one made 3-pointer. His 3-point streak dates back to Dec. 1, 2018, against the Detroit Pistons.

Furthermore, Curry became the oldest NBA player (34 years, 322 days old) to record back-to-back 30-point, 10-assist games in league history last season. The two-time MVP broke Wilt Chamberlain’s franchise record for career field goals made (7,216) with 7,222.

Curry is already Golden State’s franchise leader in points (21,712), assists (5,740), steals (1,419), field goal attempts (15,222), games played (882), 3-pointers made (3,390), 3-point attempts (7,929), turnovers (2,777), and free throw percentage (90.9%).

Stephen Curry sits at the top of the franchise leaderboard with: pic.twitter.com/nXA6h3JLz7 — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) September 13, 2023



While the guard finished just third in 3-pointers (273) last season, he also suffered a left shoulder subluxation a couple of months into the season. The injury caused him to miss 11 games from mid-December through early January.

Stephen Curry went on to miss another 11 games in February and March because of partial tears to his left superior tibiofibular ligaments and interosseous membrane, as well as a contusion.

In addition to the eight-time All-NBA member winning two 3-point shooting contests in 2015 and 2021, Curry has led the NBA in 3-pointers seven times throughout his career: 2012-13 (272), 2013-14 (261), 2014-15 (286), 2015-16 (402), 2016-17 (324), 2020-21 (337), and 2021-22 (285).

