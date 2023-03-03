The Toronto Raptors are making another move as they prepare for the upcoming postseason. The team is waiving forward, Juancho Hernangomez, and signing veteran small forward, Will Barton. Currently, the Raptors are currently ninth place in the Eastern Conference. As a result, the team will most likely have to make the playoffs via the play-in tournament. With all of this in mind, it makes sense why the Toronto Raptors are signing Will Barton considering they need some offensive firepower as the end of the regular season is coming up faster and faster each day.

Toronto Raptors Signing Will Barton

Will Barton’s Career and His Potential Impact on Toronto

Will Barton was let go by the Washington Wizards recently. Washington has not had the best year and the wing had been stringing a slew of DNP’s (did not play). As a result, it made sense for both parties to go their own ways and now, Barton will have a chance to contribute on a potential playoff squad. Barton has spent most of his career with the Denver Nuggets with a short stint with the Portland Trail Blazers the time before that. Barton has been known for his scoring prowess throughout his whole career. For his career so far, he is averaging 11.4 points, 4.2 rebounds, and an effective field goal percentage of 49.9 percent.

While these numbers are modest, he is a player who can get hot at any moment. Some of his career-highs include 37 points in a game, seven three-point shots made in a game, 11 free-throws made in a game, and 10 assists recorded in a game. His offensive firepower will be a solid fit in this Toronto rotation. Especially with head coach, Nick Nurse, leading the way along with All-Stars Pascal Siakam and Fred VanVleet providing a scoring punch in the starting lineup.

Toronto as a Team This Season

The Raptors started off hot this year but have somewhat faltered since then. The team currently possesses a team defensive rating of 113.4 which is right in the middle of the pack at 15th best in the NBA. On top of this, they also have a team offensive rating of 113.9 which ranks for 14th best in the Association. While many of there team statistics are middle-of-the-pack, the Raptors are not devoid of talent. We have already mentioned Pascal Siakam who made his second All-Star Game this season.

Not to mention, Fred VanVleet has solidified himself as one of the better point guards in the league. Also, the young talent such as Scottie Barnes, Chris Boucher, and Precious Achiuwa have yet to reach their full potential. Bringing in a veteran like Will Barton will provide another mentor for the young core as the team tries to make a late playoff push this season. While this signing may not break headlines like Kevin Durant being traded to the Phoenix Suns did, this is a subtle move that could be the difference between the Toronto Raptors making the playoffs or losing out in the play-in tournament this year.

