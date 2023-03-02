Washington Wizards complete roster spots as they sign big man Jay Huff to a two-way deal

The Wizards announced this Thursday that they are signing G-League star Jay Huff to a two-way contract. The 25-year-old had been performing greatly for the Los Angeles affiliate squad South Bay Lakers, and will complete Washington’s 15 limit roster with this new deal. One of the player’s strongest assets is how well he can play overall. Starting with the fact that he can play both as a foward and as center, he’s been solid when shooting from afar just as well as he possesses strong defensive qualities, standing at seven-foot-one and weighing 240 pounds. Official: We have signed Jay Huff to a two-way contract. 📰 Read more → https://t.co/7IGBsJWRMu pic.twitter.com/06udClaagF — Washington Wizards (@WashWizards) March 2, 2023

Two years ago, the athlete went undrafted in the NBA Draft before joining the Wizards for the first time, during the Las Vegas Summer League, and thereafter stayed all the way to preseason. In a twist of events, he was signed to the Lakers on a two-way contract, where he was able to make his NBA debut. Huff played his only four career games with the Los Angeles side until a year ago, the North Carolina native, who also had played four campaigns for the University of Virginia, was finally sent to G-League’s South Bay Lakers. The center foward has participated in 47 matches over the last season and a half in California, averaging 15.1 points (shooting .638 from the field), 6.9 rebounds and 2.9 blocks per contest. Huff recently added nine double doubles on .622 shooting from the field and .380 shooting from three. One of his best performances of the current campaign was three months ago against the Kings, as he registered a huge stat line dropping 20 points, winning 12 rebounds and blocking the ball 8 times! Check out Huff’s highlights of that night in Sacramento:

The 25-year-old has become a G-League sensation as he’s the league leader in blocks with 3.4 per game this season. Ever since his college days, he’s been famous for his defensive talents, as he possesses his school’s second all-time total block record with 166.

What’s the current status in Washington?

Huff might find himself occasionally rotating on Washington’s court this championship, especially considering the Wizards camp has suffered some important injuries. One of the most significant is the team’s guard, Monte Morris, who underwent an epidural injection this week after missing the squad’s last two contests due to lower back soreness.

The medical staff announced that Morris will be listed as week-to-week, as his return to action will be determined by his clinical evolution.

As for the transfer market, with Will Barton out and finally finding another team, there is still mystery around the squad’s management whether club star Bradley Beal will be the next to follow his steps.

“I’m patient, but there comes a time where you have to be a little selfish and draw a line in the sand, for sure,” Bradley said last week. “So, I have thoughts in my head but at the same time I stay in the moment. I stay engaged with what we have and what we do and don’t get caught up in noise and just go from there, take it a day at a time, control what I can control.”

