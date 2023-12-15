Wolves star Anthony Edwards believes prime Michael Jordan wouldn’t be able to guard him

Anthony Edwards doesn’t believe anyone in the NBA can guard him, not even former Defensive Player of the Year Michael Jordan in his prime. “Hell, nah,” the Wolves star said when asked about how he’d fare against the Bulls legend.

In a recent interview on Complex’s “360 with Speedy,” the young star was more than confident in his talent, but admitted he doesn’t enjoy when fans place him as the next Jordan. He revealed it makes him feel uncomfortable when he’s compared to the greatest basketball player of all time.

“I just want (the comparisons) to stop. (Jordan is) the greatest to ever play basketball, and I’m so far from it,” Edwards said during the interview.

It’s easy to agree with him, as the Chicago icon conquered six NBA championships, is the fifth all-time leading scorer and recorded career averages of 30.1 points, 6.2 rebounds, and 5.3 assists throughout 15 seasons. The 22-year-old is gradually proving his worth as a potential league MVP, as he’s been averaging 24.4 points, 5.6 rebounds and 4.8 assists this campaign with Minnesota.

“He gonna know who I am when the game is over,” Edwards said about a hypothetical contest with the GOAT. “I always try to do that versus LeBron (James), but it never goes as planned because they always double team me. I always try to cook LeBron.”

When asked if he considered himself among the best player in the NBA, he said “for sure,” but refrained from calling himself the greatest. “(Nikola) Jokic is first, though. I gotta give Jokic his flowers,” Anthony assured. “… Just how he looked on that playoff run. He just dominated everybody.”

“It started with us and then it went to Phoenix. Then he played the Lakers. He swept, like, he just went through everybody. When he did that, when he killed AD. It was just like, ‘All right yeah, he’s the (best).’ … AD is the closest person that can guard him in the league,” said the Minnesota star.

Edwards’ girlfriend Jeanine Robel confirms she’s pregnant with his baby in her latest Instagram post

Anthony Edwards is expecting a baby and will become a father for the first time. His girlfriend Jeanine Robel confirmed her pregnancy on social media with a recent post. As soon as the announcement was made, fans and other NBA stars gave their respective congratulations.

The Wolves forward has always been outspoken about his relationship with Robel, as he posted this during the summer: “All you females who think you gonna come up off a n**** from signing a contract, she the only one. She is the only one that’s coming up. She’s new to the table, so I’m a little green for her. Everybody else, the light is the same color as my damn jacket.”

Jeanine, who is seven years older than Edwards, has been a familiar presence in the Timberwolves matches. Even though Ant is yet to make his own announcement about becoming a father, we can expect more baby updates soon on social media.

He’s always tried to make Robel feel special about their relationship. “My girlfriend’s birthday is in two days, and she is going out of the country, so I had to put on a show for her,” he posted at the start of the year.