After losing to the Lakers 110 to 106 this Tuesday, the Pelicans will face the Kings on Friday night, but it isn’t the only thing they lost during the match against the purple and gold. Their star Zion Williamson fell to injury after putting up a 40-point exhibition, and wasn’t able to return late in the game.

Even though he was seen without any wraps around his leg once the contest was over, his coach Willie Green isn’t convinced he will be able to play against Sacramento. “Right now, it’s left leg soreness and he’s going to get imaging on it tomorrow,” he said after the game.

“We will figure out more. That’s the report I got back. I haven’t talked to him. But we’ll see what happens tomorrow when we get the results back,” the New Orleans tactician said about his forward who has competed in a career-high 71 matches this regular season.

Made this video earlier but the key to Zion Williamson’s hamstring injury will be the severity which will dictate return Tightness: Day to Day

Grade I: 1-2 weeks

Grade II: 3-6 weeks Zion also has a history of hamstring strains pic.twitter.com/zljJn5Dx1O — Dr. Evan Jeffries, DPT (@GameInjuryDoc) April 17, 2024

Back in 2022, the 23-year-old missed his team’s two Play-in games due to injury, as well as their first-round playoff series that year. Then again, last year he was also absent from the Pelicans’ Play-in match for the same reasons.

By the end of yesterday’s first quarter, he had already dropped in 12 points, and produced a stat line he’d never achieved before: 40 points, 11 rebounds and 5 assists. “That was everything that you could have hoped from Z,” said teammate Larry Nance Jr.. “He gave us everything. He was incredible tonight. You can’t ask for more from that kid. He was unbelievable.”

His coach, on the other hand, said it was difficult to see him leave the game. “It was tough to see him go down. We are all praying and hoping he is OK. He was battling. He was going. The team was right there with him. It’s tough. We’ll see what happens and go from there,” Green shared.

“Obviously a tough loss for us,” said the coach of the Pelicans, who clinched the sixth seed in the Western Conference. “We’ve got to feel this one tonight and regroup and get ready for another one. He settled into the game. He just continued to attack. He found seams. He rebounded the ball. He played fast. [If] we have him for a few more minutes, maybe we have a chance to pull this thing out.”

Now the purple and gold will face the reigning champions in the first round of the West’s playoff series

The Lakers advanced to the NBA Playoffs this Tuesday night, but will face none other than their worst nightmare, as the Nuggets have won every game they’ve encountered against them this season (3-0), plus last year’s Western Conference Finals. However, LeBron James and Anthony Davis looked in great shape against New Orleans.

The league’s oldest player inspired his team to a 110-106 victory with his 23 points, 9 assists and 9 rebounds, and secured a playoff berth for his team. “Tonight we showcased what we were able to do both offensively and defensively,” LeBron shared. “We’ve got a good group going right now, good rotation, good plan and guys are coming in ready to go.”

L.A. coach Darvin Ham admitted that the Pelicans “threw some heavy blows at us,” but “they kept swinging. We kept fighting back. It revealed a lot about us and what we’re made of,” he said.

AD was also on fire as he tallied 20 points and 15 rebounds. Now the Lakers prepare for Saturday’s first game of the series against Denver, as the first contest will be held in California at the Crypto.com Arena.