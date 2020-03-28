Connect with us

PODCAST: Inside Shane Larkin’s Basketball Journey

Basketball Insiders publisher Steve Kyler catches up with Shane Larkin of Anadolu Efes of the Euroleague. He talks about his journey from being the 18th pick in the 2013 NBA Draft to being maybe the front runner for the Euroleague MVP crown this year and all of his stops in between.

PODCAST: Whats Next For The NBA With Larry Coon

Basketball Insiders publisher Steve Kyler sits down with NBA salary cap guru Larry Coon and talks through where the NBA is at and what the path forward looks like with all of the uncertainty on the horizon.
Basketball Insiders publisher Steve Kyler sits down with NBA salary cap guru Larry Coon and talks through where the NBA is and what the path forward looks like with all of the uncertainty on the horizon.

PODCAST: 2019 NBA Free Agency Recap

Basketball Insiders publisher Steve Kyler and deputy editor Spencer Davies break down the deals that got done in the opening days of free agency in the NBA.
Basketball Insiders publisher Steve Kyler and deputy editor Spencer Davies break down the deals that got done in the opening days of free agency in the NBA.

 

PODCAST: LeBron’s Lakers Playing Catchup & Post All-Star Break Rundown

Basketball Insiders writers Spencer Davies and Matt John discuss LeBron’s struggles with the Lakers, the excellent play of Paul George, the different states of the bottom dwellers of the league and much more!

