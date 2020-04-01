Insiders Podcast
PODCAST: The Nomadic Journey Of Ryan Pannone
Basketball Insiders publisher Steve Kyler catches up with Erie Bayhawks head coach Ryan Pannone. He talks about his incredible journey to becoming a head coach in the G-League and the things he has learned about making a name for yourself in basketball.
Insiders Podcast
PODCAST: The Remarkable Josh Oppenheimer
Basketball Insiders publisher Steve Kyler talks with Josh Oppenheimer long-time player, trainer, and coach about his journey from a high-level player, to trainer to NBA coach with teams like Milwaukee, Houston and Brooklyn. This Pod is longer than normal but absolutely worth the listen.
Insiders Podcast
PODCAST: The Improbable Basketball Journey Of Cody Toppert
Basketball Insiders publisher Steve Kyler talks with Memphis Tigers’ assistant coach Cody Toppert (@Topp33) about his improbable and meteoric rise from training players in Miami to G-League coach, to NBA assistant coach and ultimately assistant coach with a major college program like Memphis.
Insiders Podcast
PODCAST: Inside Shane Larkin’s Basketball Journey
Basketball Insiders publisher Steve Kyler catches up with Shane Larkin of Anadolu Efes of the Euroleague. He talks about his journey from being the 18th pick in the 2013 NBA Draft to being maybe the front runner for the Euroleague MVP crown this year and all of his stops in between.
Basketball Insiders publisher Steve Kyler catches up with Shane Larkin of Anadolu Efes of the Euroleague. He talks about his journey from being the 18th pick in the 2013 NBA Draft to being maybe the front runner for the Euroleague MVP crown this year and all of his stops in between.