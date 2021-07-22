NBA
NBA Draft: Four Teams That Must Get It Right
The NBA Finals may have just wrapped up, but the focus on next season has already begun. With the NBA Draft one week away, Chad Smith looks at four lottery teams who will be under the most pressure to “get it right” on Thursday.
The Milwaukee Bucks are NBA Champions once again. Fifty years after winning their first title, the Bucks defeated the Phoenix Suns in six games behind a sensational performance from their superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo. Milwaukee drafted the two-time regular season MVP and now Finals MVP back in 2013 with the 15th overall pick. Every year the biggest opportunity for teams to shape their future comes in the draft, and this year is no exception.
The 2021 NBA Draft is right around the corner but teams have had about a month to hone in on the players that may be available to them. The Draft Lottery set the order for the top 14 picks in the draft with the Detroit Pistons claiming the top overall selection. The last time the Pistons had the first overall pick they selected Hall of Fame center Bob Lanier out of St. Bonaventure in the 1970 draft.
Just as there is pressure in the postseason on championship contenders, there is pressure on these organizations to “get it right” on draft night. The future of these franchises largely depends upon making the right moves. There is more to it than just making a pick. There will be plenty of potential last-minute deals on the table for the front office. Quick decisions must be made with the future of the organization flapping in the breeze. It is not for the faint of heart.
Looking at the teams in this year’s lottery, four teams stand out among the rest as ones that absolutely have to make the right decisions on Thursday. Two teams (the Golden State Warriors and Orlando Magic) have two selections each in the lottery. The Warriors are ready to return as title contenders and the Magic are in a full-on rebuild.
Another team in the middle of a rebuild is the Oklahoma City Thunder, who have three picks in the first 18 selections. They can also afford to take a gamble that might not end up paying off, though they do have a strong history of making good picks. The Houston Rockets also have three first-round picks, including the second overall. There is no wrong choice here, no matter which direction they go.
These four teams will face pressure, scrutiny and judgment in the coming days, weeks, months, and years. No one is ever sure how these prospects will pan out but a lot of that is determined by player development and the stability of the organization. The bright lights have moved from the players in the Finals to the front office executives.
Detroit Pistons
Detroit will be making their first top-five selection since 2003 when they took Darko Milicic second overall. While the Pistons missed on the likes of Carmelo Anthony, Chris Bosh and Dwyane Wade, they appear to have done exceptionally well last year when they took Killian Hayes, Isaiah Stewart and Saddiq Bey in the first round.
Now they have a chance to build upon that young core with a generational talent. How they go about doing that is an interesting storyline as well. The Pistons could simply take the consensus choice in Cade Cunningham, and make the pieces fit around him. The other option would be to trade the pick for a star player and/or multiple draft picks.
Could the Pistons end up trading the 1st overall pick? @FranFraschilla tells Sean Farnham that's not very likely on this week's NBA Draft Preview Show pic.twitter.com/joLVQuGDKP
— SiriusXM NBA Radio (@SiriusXMNBA) July 19, 2021
Pistons general manager Troy Weaver has plenty of options to consider. “We’ll look at everything,” Weaver said when asked how many options Detroit will look at for the top pick. “We’ll uncover every stone and exhaust it and put ourselves in the best position to make the right choice for the Pistons.”
Although they finished last in the Eastern Conference this past season, the Pistons are by no means a dormant team. The roster is loaded with potential, led by Jerami Grant. Most of their core is already under contract for next season and will be earning less than $6 million. This is a situation that many executives would love to be in, but it is the top overall pick. The franchise cannot afford to mess it up.
Cleveland Cavaliers
Another Central Division team makes an appearance on this list but the situation is different in Cleveland. With Cunningham off the board by the time the Cavs make the third selection, they will have their choice of who is still available among Evan Mobley, Jalen Suggs and Jalen Green. The concern is not about which player they should take, but at what position they will be addressing.
Should the Rockets pass on Mobley, he would be an enticing selection to go along with Collin Sexton, Darius Garland and Isaac Okoro. That may mean that a decision looms with Jarrett Allen playing at the center position. Cleveland acquired him as part of the blockbuster James Harden trade, but his fit alongside Mobley may not be ideal. While he is just 23 years old, Allen will be a free agent after next season and could be in line for a big payday.
The more realistic doomsday scenario for Cleveland is having to make the choice between Suggs or Green, with their backcourt already established with Sexton and Garland. This pick could be on the move but Cleveland would have to get a dynamite package in return to convince them to pass on one of these premier talents. The organization seems to be more willing to trade Sexton than offer him a big contract.
Collin Sexton is reportedly 'very available,' per @ByJasonLloyd
"I thought the Cavs were going to write the check to pay Sexton a max contract this summer, but based on what I’ve been told the last few months from sources around the league, I no longer believe that’s true." pic.twitter.com/a637mcehQB
— NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) July 11, 2021
Cavs general manager Koby Altman believes that this draft has more quality at the top than in previous years, saying, “Even beyond the top five, there could be potential All-Stars.” Reports have circulated that Sexton could be the one moving on as teams have already begun inquiring about the electric young point guard. He will be entering the final year of his rookie deal next season. Whatever Cleveland opts to do, there will be a microscope on their decision for many years to come.
Toronto Raptors
Perhaps no team had a worse 2020-21 season than the Raptors. Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the team was forced to call Tampa Bay “home” as they spent the season in the Sunshine State. After a disastrous start, the Raptors were finally able to battle their way back to a .500 record only to see the ship sink as players and coaches were out with COVID cases. After seven straight playoff appearances that include their 2019 championship, Toronto missed the postseason.
The big question for Toronto is the fate of longtime point guard Kyle Lowry. The 35-year old will be one of the most sought-after free agents this summer, with several championship contenders interested in adding the veteran. Should Lowry not return, Toronto will have a major decision on its hands. While they could potentially add Suggs or Green alongside Fred VanVleet, they could throw the first curveball of the night.
Passing on one of the top four players on the consensus draft board is risky, but one that could pay huge dividends for this team. Scottie Barnes is a player that fits the Toronto mold to perfection. The talented forward from Florida State is a point guard stuck in a power forward’s body. His vision and ability to find open shooters make him an elite prospect. He also is a menace on defense, able to guard four positions on the floor with his nearly 7-foot 3-inch wingspan.
Scottie Barnes strength is his versatility defensively. Very few people can legit guard 1-5, and he's one of them. He's an *elite* team defender, and he *always* plays hard. Always.
That said, I have some concerns on that end.
FULL SCOUTING VIDEO HERE: https://t.co/a917YoHdGZ pic.twitter.com/3DIT4njWWf
— Rob Dauster (@RobDauster) July 14, 2021
Despite their struggles this past season, the Raptors are still in a “win now” mode. Surrounding VanVleet with lengthy defenders like Pascal Siakam and OG Anunoby is something that Nick Nurse likes to do. Adding Barnes to that mix will only elevate the potential for this team, but it comes at the risk of leaving top-level talent on the board for someone else. Between Lowry and the fourth pick, the Raptors will have some serious decisions to make in the coming days.
New Orleans Pelicans
The Pelicans narrowly missed out on the postseason this year but hope to change that next season. Change is the operative word, as there will be plenty of it down in New Orleans before the start of the 2021-22 campaign. The organization just hired Willie Green as their new head coach, which will be the third one in three years for Zion Williamson. The young phenom has been the face of the franchise since he arrived in New Orleans, and it is critical that they find the right person for the job.
Beyond that, the Pelicans will have the 10th pick in the draft as they look to add more talent to the roster. There is uncertainty about free-agent point guard Lonzo Ball but all indications are that they will not match any significant offer he receives from another team. In addition to the status of Ball, New Orleans will have to address several needs this summer. The forward spots are solidified with Williamson and Brandon Ingram but that is where it ends.
Draft night isn't just about the No. 10 pick for #Pelicans, who'll also enter July 29 with four second-round selections. In #NBA mock drafts from various websites, Texas center Jericho Sims is among the names popping up at NOLA's slots in Round 2: https://t.co/Jn09YTRIGa pic.twitter.com/ibTSliD6fT
— Jim Eichenhofer (@Jim_Eichenhofer) July 19, 2021
New Orleans will likely have several great options to choose from at this spot. Should they look at versatile defenders, they could have their pick between guys like Moses Moody and Keon Johnson. A better win-now option might be someone like Davion Mitchell if he is still available. Mitchell is nearly two years older than Williamson, so maturity should not be an issue. He is also a proven winner and plays both ends of the floor.
One intriguing name to monitor is James Bouknight. The former UConn guard is an elite offensive weapon that can score from anywhere on the floor. His athleticism and ability to cut off the ball make him an interesting prospect for this Pelicans team. The homerun pick is likely not going to be there for them but filling one of the holes on this roster will go a long way in their return to postseason play, and keeping their young superstar happy.
Headlines
NBA Trade Rumors: Lakers are negotiating Russell Westbrook Sign-and-Trade deal with Wizards
The 2020-21 Los Angeles Lakers concluded the season with a record of 42-30 (.583), losing in the first round of the playoffs against the Phoenix Suns. Injuries sustained developed quite a toll on the roster and morale, such as Anthony Davis’ strained calf and groin. This was a more disappointing, forgettable season for Lakers fans. Now, rumors are circulating across the Internet that the Los Angeles Lakers will trade for the Washington Wizard’s Russell Westbrook. Back in June, LeBron James and Anthony Davis followed Russell Westbrook’s wife on Instagram. This could mean anything, though. Westbrook is set to be owed $44.2 million for the 2021-22 NBA season. The nine-time NBA All-Star turns 33-years-old this November.
According to Bleacher Report, a potential swap regarding a Russell Westbrook sign-and-trade for Kyle Kuzma, Dennis Schroder, and Talen Horton-Tucker was discussed between the Lakers and Wizards. Marc J. Spears of The Undefeated stated, “There have also been talks about Washington Wizards star Russell Westbrook being a potential candidate to move back home to Los Angeles in a sign-and-trade deal that could include free agent point guard Dennis Schroder, forward Kyle Kuzma, and guard Talen Horton-Tucker, sources said.”
But, this deal can only occur if Schroder and Horton-Tucker approved the trade via sign-and-trading. So, there are existent extenuating circumstances. Moreover, Suns’ guard Chris Paul was also mentioned on the Lakers’ offseason target list. Paul’s base salary, cap hit, and deal cap value is $44.2 for the 2021-22 NBA season. Needless to say, the organization will have to pick one player to pursue.
Lakers are seeking a vet PG, and Chris Paul is on their list, per @MarcJSpears
Russell Westbrook is also a candidate 👀 pic.twitter.com/abkFczR355
— Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) July 21, 2021
The detailed terms of this possible agreement are not yet known to the public, considering Los Angeles and Washington could just be spitballing ideas internally. However, this should raise the important question: are the Lakers giving away too much and would this trade suffice? While trading for Westbrook might not improve the Lakers’ perimeter shooting accuracy, the team could use more bulldozing power and intensity to bring the ball to the rim.
Placing injuries aside, it would ultimately make their offense faster, giving them extra speed to pass and drive the ball to the basket versus their opponents. The Los Angeles Lakers won their seventeenth championship in the 2019-20 season, and their bench player performances made that possible. One notable player departure that offseason was Rajon Rondo.
Plus, it is unknown if Westbrook can play more team-oriented basketball with James and Davis. It could create a nasty situation where the star players try to outdo one another on both sides of the court. This type of play can create a more competitive atmosphere for struggling teams, but a 36-year-old LeBron James is in a must-win-now mode at this point of his NBA career. He wouldn’t want to play alongside another player who is too accustomed to playing isolation ball and giving everyone else orders on offense.
Having said this, factoring in Westbrook’s ability to assist and acquire rebounds, the Lakers need his talent right now. Would he be wiling to change his style of play in order to win a ring? This remains to be seen. In 65 games played for the Wizards in the 2020-21 season, Westbrook averaged 22.2 points, 11.5 rebounds, and 11.7 assists per game. If he could assist players like LeBron James and Anthony Davis without negatively altering the team’s chemistry, this is a reasonable plan the Lakers need to pursue.
NBA
2021-22 NBA Futures Odds: All of the Odds for the 2022 Season Championship
After the Milwaukee Bucks defeated the Phoenix Suns 105-98 in Game 6 of the NBA Finals, winning their second championship in franchise history, oddsmakers released the future odds for each conference competitor, projected MVP award finalist, and the 2022 NBA Finals. As of now, per Bovada future odds, the Brooklyn Nets opened as +300 favorites. They finished 48-24 (.667) in the 2020-21 regular season, ranking second in the Atlantic Division and second overall in the Eastern Conference. In the conference semifinals, the Nets lost in Game 7 against the Bucks, ending their injury-riddled season. Behind the Nets, LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers have the second best odds (+550) to win their eighteenth title next season.
The Lakers ended their season with a record of 42-30 (.583), ranking third in the Pacific Division and seventh in the Western Conference. Their odds of winning the championship dropped after Anthony Davis suffered a groin injury in the team’s playoff series against the Suns. Moreover, at +900, the reigning champions Milwaukee Bucks have the third best odds. The Bucks concluded their championship regular season with a record of 46-26 (.639). They finished first in the Central Division and third overall in the Eastern Conference. Some oddsmakers are pulling for them to earn their first title repeat in team history.
While the 2020-21 NBA season is now over, there are several available options for gamblers when it comes to betting on basketball. For example, for betting on the NBA Finals each season, gamblers can use various betting apps and resources, such as from BetUS, Bovada, Intertops, MyBookie, and BetOnline. For NBA Futures betting, BetUS, Bovada, Intertops, and MyBookie all have convenient futures betting apps. Whether you’re searching to bet on the gameday moneylines, total points, the MVP winner, or playoff-series futures, these betting sites have you covered.
2022 NBA Team Futures Championship Odds
While the Nets, Lakers, and Bucks are the top 3 teams favored to win it all in the 2021-22 NBA season, these finest competitors will have plenty of competition along the way in both conferences. The Nets and Bucks are the top favorites in the Eastern Conference, but the Philadelphia 76ers (+1800), Atlanta Hawks (+3500), Miami Heat (+4000), and Boston Celtics (+5000) are other notable contenders bettors should keep in mind.
In the Western Conference, with odds showing +1200 to win the 2022 NBA title, the Golden State Warriors trail the Lakers for the second best odds in the west. Up next, the Los Angeles Clippers’ odds are set at +1800, followed by the Phoenix Suns (+1500), Utah Jazz (+1800), Denver Nuggets (+2000), and the Dallas Mavericks (+2800).
On June 17, 2021, it was first reported by ESPN that head coach Rick Carlisle would not be returning to coach the Mavericks. However, one week later, he was hired by the Indiana Pacers. On June 24th, Jason Kidd became the team’s tenth head coach in their franchise history. Moving forward, this could affect the odds for Dallas. Coach Kidd’s head coaching record is 183-190 (.491).
Likewise, on June 2nd, the Boston Celtics organization announced that Danny Ainge, the head of basketball operations, would be retiring and head coach Brad Stevens would be promoted to the vacant position. Fast forward to June 23rd, the team hired Ime Udoka to become the organization’s eighteenth head coach in their franchise history. Udoka was an assistant coach for almost a decade, but he has no head coaching experience. Regarding the odds and new changes here, there are a lot of uncertainties surrounding the Celtics and Mavericks, leading into the offseason. Here are the available NBA futures odds for all 30 teams.
- All table odds are retrieved from Bovada
2022 MVP Award Player Odds
With +550 odds, Mavericks’ guard Luka Doncic has the best odds of winning the MVP award in the 2021-22 NBA season. According to Basketball-Reference, in 66 games started, Doncic averaged 27.7 points, eight total rebounds, and 8.6 assists last season. At +700 odds, both Joel Embiid and Kevin Durant have the next best odds for winning this award. Last season, Embiid averaged 28.5 points, 10.6 total rebounds, and 2.8 assists per game. Nevertheless, he played in 51 games in back-to-back seasons in the 2019-20 and 2020-21 seasons. Injuries are always a significant factor for Embiid.
He returned to the court this past April after missing ten games, due to suffering a bone bruise in his left knee earlier on.The seven-foot center has the talent and drive to remain in the top three of the MVP discussion, though. Additionally, Kevin Durant might be another injury-prone candidate. He averaged 26.9 points, 7.1 total rebounds, and 5.6 assists on the Brooklyn Nets last season, but he also only played in 35 regular season games. Due to a right torn Achilles tendon, Durant did not play at all in the 2019-20 season as well. The soon-to-be 33-year-old small forward is still an interesting MVP candidate.
Other potential candidates at the top of the list include Giannis Antetokounmpo (+800), Stephen Curry (+900), and LeBron James (+1200). James is also returning for his nineteenth season in the league. In 45 games played, he averaged 25 points, 7.7 total rebounds, and 7.8 assists per game last season. Curry last won the MVP in the 2015-16 season; it was his second MVP in his NBA career. Here are the 2022 regular season MVP odds.
Other Futures Bets
For most points per game, Bradley Beal is projected to lead all other players in PPG, with +250 odds right now. In the 2020-21 season, Beal averaged a career-high of 31.3 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 4.4 assists per game. He averaged 30.5 points in the 2019-20 season. Stephen Curry (+300) is next, followed by Luka Doncic (+500), Damian Lillard (+550), Joel Embiid (+700), and Zion Williamson (+1000). As for most assists per game, Washington’s Russell Westbrook is expected to lead the NBA in this metric, with odds showing EVEN.
Last season, Westbrook averaged 22.2 points, 11.5 rebounds, and 11.7 assists per game. In his first season on the Wizards, he broke his own career-high average for most assists in a season (10.7) from the 2018-19 season. For the second best odds, James Harden is listed at +150. Harden finished last season with an average of 10.8 assists per game, in 44 games played. Next, Atlanta’s Trae Young is set at +450, followed by Luka Doncic (+600), Chris Paul (+1100), Nikola Jokic (+1300), and LeBron James (+1800).
Headlines
Chris Paul Retirement News: Phoenix Suns guard WILL return for the 2021-22 NBA Season
After the Phoenix Suns lost Game 6 of the 2021 NBA Finals against the five-point favorites Milwaukee Bucks, some folks in the basketball world wondered if Chris Paul would call it quits on his 16-year NBA career. Paul ended his Game 6 performance with 26 points, 2 rebounds, 5 assists, and shooting 11-for-19 from the field. The 36-year-old guard said after the game, “I ain’t retiring.” Paul went on to state, “Right now, you’re just trying to figure out what you could have done more. Everybody in that locker room knows we had enough, but it wasn’t enough.” The frustrated player was two wins away from his first ever championship victory, and this meant a lot to him, considering the Suns are his fifth team he has played for in his seasoned career.
Furthermore, the Suns’ guard became the first player in NBA history to lose four separate playoff series after his team surrendered a two-game lead in each series. Though, his fellow teammates and head coach Monty Williams came to his defense. After the media asked questions about Chris Paul’s performance throughout the course of the NBA Finals series, Coach Williams told the media, “It’s laughable when you talk about guys like Chris who have had these unreal career and yet they get penalized because they haven’t won a title.” Chris Paul has also averaged 18.3 points, 4.5 total rebounds, 9.4 assists, and an 87.3 free throw shooting percentage over the course of his NBA career.
Due to the COVID-19 health and safety protocols, Paul missed Games 1 and 2 versus the Los Angeles Clippers in the Western Conference Finals, but he has proven to himself, his teammates, and his opponents that he can still play at a high level. In the 2020-21 season playoffs, he averaged 21.8 points, 2.7 total rebounds, and 8.2 assists per game. He also finished with a team-high of 26 points in last night’s performance against the Bucks.
Unfortunately, Phoenix failed to fire on all cylinders when push came to shove. This was the organization’s third finals series loss in their franchise history. According to ESPN, Paul has a player option next season valued at $44.2 million. About a month ago in June, NBA analysts at CBS Sports estimated the six-foot guard would be offered a contract worth $44 million before the upcoming 2021-22 season, earning at least $15 million per year over the next two seasons.
Gave it our all 💜🧡@FanDuel | Stat Line of the Game pic.twitter.com/qsBVheTEnr
— Phoenix Suns (@Suns) July 21, 2021
Trending Now
-
NBA DAILY1 week ago
Suns vs. Bucks NBA Finals Props – Game 4 Best Prop Bets
-
NBA7 days ago
Milwaukee Bucks vs. Phoenix Suns – NBA Finals Game 5 Preview, Odds, & Prediction
-
NBA1 week ago
Phoenix Suns vs. Milwaukee Bucks – NBA Finals Game 4 Preview, Odds, & Prediction
-
NBA2 weeks ago
NBA Finals Game 2: Phoenix Suns vs. Milwaukee Bucks Preview, Odds, & Prediction