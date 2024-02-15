76ers Called About Several Stars

It is no secret by now that Philadelphia 76ers general manager (GM), Daryl Morey, is one of the more aggressive GMs in the NBA. He proved it again this NBA Trade Deadline. The Philadelphia 76ers reportedly called about the availability of three key stars. Obviously, nothing came of fruition, but it makes sense why Morey is being so aggressive considering Joel Embiid could miss the rest of the regular season. The team is desperate to remain in the playoff picture. While All-Star Tyrese Maxey has developed into a great player, he cannot do it on his own.

Philadelphia 76ers Called About Several Key Stars Around Trade Deadline

76ers Inquired About Devin Booker, LeBron James, Kevin Durant, and Bradley Beal

Darryl Morey called the Los Angeles Lakers about the possibility of trading LeBron James. However, talks shifted once the Lakers asked about Joel Embiid and James has now made it clear that he wants to stay with the Los Angeles Lakers.

The 76ers were also aggressive in talks with the Phoenix Suns. They did not just ask about one of their star trio of Kevin Durant, Bradley Beal, and Devin Booker, but all three players. Obviously, the Suns were not interested, but in may be for the better long term for the 76ers. They will have plenty of cap space this coming summer to convince another All-Star to join Tyrese Maxey and Joel Embiid.

Philadelphia Also Interested in Pursuing Paul George This Offseason

The 76ers have also expressed interest in Los Angeles Clippers star shooting guard, Paul George. If Paul George does not sign an extension with the Clippers, he will become a prime target for Philadelphia in free agency. As alluded to already, they will have plenty of cap space to play around with this coming offseason. This will go a long way for the 76ers in terms of building a solid supporting cast or landing a star like Paul George.

Not to mention, George would be a solid fit in Philadelphia’s rotation and could slide back over to his normal position at the wing. Despite the playoff woes, Paul George is still one of the best two-way stars the NBA has to offer. A lineup consisting of he and Joel Embiid would be a defensive nightmare for opposing offenses. Expect big things for the Philadelphia 76ers this summer with how aggressive GM, Daryl Morey, is when pursuing All-Star talent.