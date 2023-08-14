James Harden and the 76ers’ front office have been at a stand-still this offseason. The NBA veteran wants a long-term deal and GM Daryl Morey is unwilling to give him one. That’s left Harden upset and there are varying reports around the league on what he plans to do. Yesterday, a video surfaced of Harden trashing Morey and saying he won’t ever be part of an organization he’s a part of. That is not a good sign for the 76ers at all.

In July, Harden asked out of Philly. However, Daryl Morey had no intentions of moving the 10-time all-star anywhere. Rival teams around the league have had an interest in Harden. The LA Clippers are rumored to be eyeing the elite PG, that’s only if he’s available. According to the 76ers, Harden will report to training camp in September.

Sources close to James Harden have said the 33-year-old will not be reporting to camp. After Harden’s comments about Daryl Morey over the weekend, it would be hard to see him back in Philly next season.

James Harden: “Daryl Morey is a liar and I will never be a part of an organization that he’s a part of. Let me say that again: Daryl Morey is a liar and I will never be a part of an organization that he’s a part of.” pic.twitter.com/AmHJ0WwbF2 — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) August 14, 2023



Did James Harden completely ruin his relationship with Daryl Morey after his recent comments?

Despite his anger towards Daryl Morey, James Harden did opt into a $35.6 million deal for the 2023-24 season. When he did sign, he told the Sixers he was looking for a sign and trade. That was not Philly’s plan and they’ve held on to Harden. Morey and Harden’s relationship dates back to their time together with Houston.

After his recent comments, Harden has made it clear that he’s done with Morey. At an event in China over the weekend with Addidas, Harden did not hold back and made his feelings known to the public. The Sixers have said they are confident Harden will report to training camp. It’s hard to see that happening.

Safe to say we won’t see James Harden in a Sixers uniform again pic.twitter.com/hiIiR8dain — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) August 14, 2023



Philadelphia 76ers fans may have thought the James Harden trade saga was over. His message over the weekend made the situation very messy again. One recurring theme for James Harden over the last few seasons has been requesting trades. When Harden isn’t happy, he finds ways to end his ties with his current team.

He uses the player empowerment era to his advantage. However, he could be hurting his chances of getting the long-term deal he desires. At the end of this month, he’ll be 24. Harden knows he only has one, maybe two more big deals left in his NBA career. The Sixers are unwilling to give him the type of extension that he desires. We’ll have to wait and see how this all plays out and if Harden will play for the Sixers next season.