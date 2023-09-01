Philadelphia 76ers guard Patrick Beverley said during former NBA player Gilbert Arena’s latest episode of “Gils Arena” YouTube show that Anthony Edwards will leave the Minnesota Timberwolves in the future.

“He will get out of Minnesota. That’s just what happens. That’s no disrespect to Minny,” he said. “With that personality, he can change the world with basketball. He is the type of player that you need to see.”

Upon further review of a few NBA betting sites, the Minnesota Timberwolves hold 17th-ranked odds to win next season’s 2024 championship. Sportsbooks are showing better odds for the Memphis Grizzlies, New Orleans Pelicans, and Sacramento Kings.

However, Anthony Edwards might not be leaving Minnesota anytime soon. In July, the guard signed a five-year, $205.9 million designated rookie max extension with the Timberwolves worth as much as $260 million.

Plus, Edwards’ current contract ends after the 2023-24 season. His $13.53 million team option for 2023-24 was exercised last October. In November 2020, the University of Georgia product signed a four-year, $44.27 million rookie scale contract with the Wolves.

Edwards, 21, received his first All-Star selection in the 2022-23 season. In 79 starts, the guard averaged career highs of 24.6 points, 5.8 rebounds, 4.4 assists, 1.6 steals, and 36 minutes per game. Ant-Man also shot career bests of 45.9% from the floor and 36.9% beyond the arc.

In the Timberwolves’ 113-104 win over the Houston Rockets on Jan. 21, the Georgia native recorded a season-high 44 points, six boards, four assists, three steals, and three blocks in 41 minutes as a starter.

Furthermore, Edwards finished sixth in points (1,946) this past season, third in steals (125), fourth in field goals (707), second in minutes played (2,842), 12th in defensive win shares (3.6), and second in turnovers (259). He also led the NBA in missed field goals (834).

During the first round of the 2023 NBA Playoffs, Edwards logged a playoff career-high 41 points in Game 2 of Minnesota’s 122-113 loss against the Denver Nuggets.

His 41 points set a Timberwolves franchise record for the most points scored in a playoff game, surpassing Sam Cassell’s previous record of 40. In the same series, Edwards joined Kobe Bryant for the second-most 30-point playoff games before turning 22 years old.

Edwards has worn the No. 1 jersey ever since the Timberwolves selected him first overall in the 2020 NBA Draft, but now he’ll wear No. 5 in the 2023-24 season to honor his late mother, Yvette, and grandmother, Shirley.

He lost his mom and grandma to cancer during an eight-month span in 2015, when he was just 14 years old. Next season could be a career-year for Edwards.

Does Philadelphia 76ers guard Patrick Beverley have a point? Minnesota has not advanced to the second round of the playoffs since 2004. If he wants to win a ring, asking for a trade is a possibility.

