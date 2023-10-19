For the latest Philadelphia 76ers rumors, the Eastern Conference contender reportedly offered James Harden to the Los Angeles Clippers for a first-round draft pick, one pick swap, and Terance Mann, but the Clips rejected the offer.

Two unnamed front office members said Clippers president of basketball operations Lawrence Frank reiterated the team’s decision to not package Mann in the trade deal for Harden.

After hearing the news, this led to Harden skipping Wednesday’s practice. The 10-time All-Star could be subjected to a $389,082 fine for every preseason and regular season game he misses without the consent of the team.

This story by Sam confirms what I reported last night: The reason Harden is not a Clipper right now is because the Clippers refuse to include *Terance Mann* in any trade. As I said yesterday, the Sixers offered Harden for Mann, a 1st & a swap (and cap filler) & LAC said no. https://t.co/RgfjxBz5pc — nick wright (@getnickwright) October 19, 2023



Furthermore, the $389,082 fine per game would fall under “failure to render services.” James Harden, 34, would also be subject to a minimum fine of $2,500 for missing practice.

“From the last discussions I’ve had with him and from everybody, yeah,” 76ers coach Nick Nurse said. “I’m still going on what he said the last time I talked him, that he was going to ramp up and get ready to play Friday. We’ll see how it goes.”

However, Harden should be directing his anger at the Clippers rather than toward his own team.

Although Harden is ignoring Morey’s messages, the 14-year veteran still continues to communicate with 76ers general manager Elton Brand. He reached out to him as recently as Tuesday night.

Philadelphia 76ers Rumors: Philly is demanding two first-round draft picks for Terance Mann in potential James Harden trade

“If the Clippers would put Mann in the deal while also giving up the unprotected first, the pick swap and matching salaries, Harden would have his wish, and the 76ers would then have a chance to pursue the sort of high-end player via trade that would keep them in title contention,” wrote The Athletic’s Sam Amick.

“Philadelphia is known to already have trades lined up in which it would receive a first-round pick in exchange for Terance Mann. … Yet as Harden sees it, the Clippers have already met the threshold that he believed should have led to a deal, and Morey is now, in essence, moving the goalposts.

“More specifically, the Clippers’ willingness to offer two first-round picks — their own and one from elsewhere — has been refused by Morey because of the quality of the picks (they could potentially turn into second-rounders). His interest, it seems, is only in the Clippers’ assets.”

Terance Mann ranks among the Clippers since being drafted in 2019: — 6th in points

— 4th in rebounds

— 4th in assists

— 5th in steals

— 5th in free throws

— 2nd in games played pic.twitter.com/orkIoNgpE5 — StatMuse (@statmuse) October 19, 2023



As for the Clippers, Terance Mann is now eligible to sign a three-year, $56 million contract extension that would keep him with L.A. through the 2025-26 season.

Mann, 26, is slated to make $10.57 million in 2023-24 and $11.42 million in 2024-25. This is part of the two-year, $22 million extension he signed with L.A. in October 2021.

Last season, Mann made 36 starts in 81 games, averaging 8.8 points, 3.4 boards, 2.3 assists, and 23.1 minutes per contest. Plus, he shot a career-best 51.9% from the field, 38.9% from deep, and 78% at the line.

Additionally, in the Clippers’ 121-100 win over the Houston Rockets on Jan. 15, 2023, the guard recorded a regular season career-high 31 points, along with six rebounds and four assists in 41 minutes as a starter.

