Angel Reese remains away from the LSU women’s basketball team after missing her third consecutive game against Niagara on Friday. In fact, Reese did not travel with the team on their recent trip to the Cayman Islands Classic.

Head coach Kim Mulkey has declined to provide any details regarding the absence of her star player but rumors have surfaced that Reese’s suspension could be due to her performance in the classroom.

However, Mulkey has also done nothing to dispel the rumors either. Instead, she’s kept all information in-house.

“I’m going to protect my players,” Mulkey said on Monday. “Always. They are more important. It’s like a family. Let me ask you this, if you do some disciplining of your own children, do you think we’re entitled to know that? That’s a family in that locker room…Those kids are like my children, and I’m not gonna tell you what you don’t need to know. And that’s just the way I address things.”

Reese, the Most Outstanding Player in last year’s Final Four, last played on Nov. 14 in LSU’s blowout 109-79 win over Kent State. She finished that game with 11 points and four rebounds but was benched in the second half and has yet to return since.

Along with Reese, teammate Kateri Poole has also not been with the team.

Still, that didn’t stop LSU from cruising to another 99-65 win over Niagara on Friday.

How Has Reese Responded To The Allegations?

Reese has subtly responded to the allegations on her social media accounts. On Nov. 19, she wrote on X and pleaded with fans not to “believe everything you read”. In a recent TikTok video, Reese used audio from Deion Sanders to address her current mindset. In the clip, Sanders is heard saying, “Look at me. What about me would make you think that I care about your opinion of me? Your opinion of me is not the opinion that I have of myself. You ain’t make me, so you can’t break me.”.

Will Reese Return To The Court This Season?

Reese was reportedly excited for a chance to repeat at LSU this season. Mulkey brought in several high-profile transfers and recruits that positioned the Lady Tigers as one of the most talented teams in the country. Haley Van Lith and Aneesah Morrow both joined LSU via the transfer portal to go along with top recruit Mikayla Williams.

“I wanted a super-team,” Reese told The Athletic prior to the season. “They want greatness and I want greatness. They want a national championship and so do I. So why not do it all together?”

But with Reese reportedly suspended, many LSU fans are wondering when they might see the Bayou Barbie back on the basketball court.

While there has been no indication on the length of her suspension or the nature of her absence from the team, it seems possible that Reese may not be out for much longer. LSU only has one ranked team (No. 9 Virginia Tech) on the schedule for the rest of the month and likely wouldn’t need Reese to win those games.

However, the Lady Tigers are set to tip off the SEC schedule after the New Year and their schedule will get much tougher from there.

With games versus three top-25 teams, including a battle versus No. 1-ranked South Carolina, on tap for January 2024, it wouldn’t be a surprise for Reese to return shortly after the holidays.