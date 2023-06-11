Best Destinations for Chris Paul

The Phoenix Suns dropped a bombshell on July 7th as they have reportedly informed Chris Paul he will be waived. This comes as a bit of a shock considering reports suggested that the team would guarantee his salary just a few weeks back. There is still a possibility that the Suns could bring Chris Paul back on a cheaper deal, but the team could also be looking to go in a younger direction at the point guard spot. Remember, he once again was injury riddled during the postseason this year. As a result, there are plenty of teams who could use the veteran point guard’s services. However, three stick out that give Paul the best chance of winning his first championship ring.

Best Fits for Chris Paul

Boston Celtics

Despite being the two seed in the Eastern Conference and Jayson Tatum having a career year, the Celtics’ season ended in bitter disappointment for the second season in a row. Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum both choked in the conference finals and clearly needed some veteran guidance as they went down 3-0 to the eighth-seeded Miami Heat very early. Insert Chris Paul. Paul would be an ideal fit with this young core and provide some stability and guidance. On the flip side of the coin, the Celtics give the point guard the best chance of winning a ring with the talent they already possess on their roster. Especially when you consider the team is only one season removed from making an NBA Finals appearance.

Los Angeles Clippers

A reunion with CP3’s old squad may not be as crazy as you think. He would have a legitimate chance at a ring IF Kawhi Leonard and Paul George can remain healthy. When healthy, Leonard still averaged 23.8 points while striking it from deep at a rate of 41.6 percent. Not to mention, both George and Leonard are two of the premier defensive wings in the league. Los Angeles gave the Phoenix Suns a fight in the first two games of the first round despite being short-handed, so adding Chris Paul would certainly be a welcome benefit to this Clippers team who has been searching for their first title for years now.

Milwaukee Bucks

One cannot help but wonder what would have happened if Giannis did not get hurt in the first round. The team finished with the best record in the regular season. They looked like they were near locks for the NBA Finals until the back injury to Giannis. A core group consisting of Giannis, Khris Middleton, Jrue Holiday, Brook Lopez, and Chris Paul would certainly turn heads around the league. Milwaukee could use him as a sixth man off the bench or even shift Holiday over to the two-guard spot and start Paul at his natural point position. Regardless, Chris Paul on the Milwaukee Bucks is another possible marriage that would give the Point God a chance at a ring.

