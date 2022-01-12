Best NBA Player Props and Picks for Tonight, January 12

The NBA is a player-driven sport. The athletes have their own brands, are popular on social media and, most of all, they don’t have a helmet covering their face. We see and know these stars, which is why NBA player props are so popular. Every sportsbook has a variety of NBA betting picks and props for every single game, so there are many to sort through.

Let’s take a look at the best NBA player props and betting picks for tonight, Wednesday, January 12th.

Best NBA Player Props and Betting Picks Tonight

All NBA player props odds below can be found at BetOnline Sportsbook.

Spencer Dinwiddie Assists: Over 8.5 (-105)

Bradley Beal remains out for the Wizards tonight. With Beal off of the floor this season, Spencer Dinwiddie has seen a 4.8% usage bump. It has also led to a bump in assist production, with him averaging 8.62 assists per 36 minutes. With Beal out last game, Dinwiddie dished 10 assists. He has also totaled double-digit assists in three of his past four games.

With all of this in mind, betting Dinwiddie to total over 8.5 assists looks to be one of the better NBA player props tonight. Put in this bet and other NBA betting picks using the button below.

DeMar DeRozan Pts + Reb + Ast: Over 35.5 (-118)

It seems like DeMar DeRozan has found a fantastic fit in Chicago, as he and the Bulls have played very well. For this NBA player prop, we are looking at his combined points, rebounds and assists. For this season, he averages a combined 36.2 combined stats.

Tonight, DeRozan has a competitive game against the Brooklyn Nets. In these high-stakes games, the level of play from superstars like DeRozan typically picks up. In his previous two matchups against Brooklyn this season, he averaged 36.5 combined stats. Tonight, it looks to be a solid NBA betting pick for him to do it once again.

Al Horford Assists: Over 2.5 (-161)

The Celtics have been starting Al Horford, which helps their offense overall. While he is not the high-scoring player he used to be, he is a talented passer. Horford helps to facilitate the offense, helping his teammates get easy buckets. As a result, he has averaged 3.8 assists per game this season.

Horford has picked up his play recently. He has averaged 4.4 assists over his last eight games. In a rematch with the Pacers tonight, the NBA betting odds clearly hint that he is going to go over this assist total. Still, it should be one of the NBA player props we place.

Trae Young Points: Over 27.5 (-103)

We have seen Trae Young develop into not only one of the best point guards in the league, but one of the best scorers as well. He currently ranks fourth in the NBA in scoring, averaging 28 points per game. Young has been even better over his past 20 games, averaging 29.9 points over that span. More recently, he dropped 56 points a little over a week ago.

Yes, the matchup against the Heat looks tougher tonight. However, Miami is playing without Jimmy Butler, which hurts their defense overall. This season, they allow opponents to hit 35% of their three-point attempts, which is average. However, their average over the past three games is 39.1% allowed, showing Young has upside with this NBA player prop.