Bol Bol released by Magic, becomes unrestricted free agent

Bol Bol has been waived by the Orlando Magic, according to sources. The 7-foot-2 power forward is now an unrestricted free agent. He was selected 44th overall by the Miami Heat in the 2019 NBA Draft out of the University of Oregon.

The Sudan native was then traded to the Denver Nuggets for cash and a 2022 second-round draft pick. Bol, 23, played his first three seasons (2019-22) in the Mile High City. Last July, he signed a two-year, $4.4 million contract with Orlando.

Furthermore, Bol averaged less than six points per game with Denver in his first three seasons. However, the former Nugget went on to make a career-high 33 starts in 70 appearances with the Magic in the 2022-23 season.

He also averaged career highs of 9.1 points, 5.8 rebounds, 1.0 assist, 1.2 blocks, and 21.5 minutes per game. Bol shot 54.6% from the floor, 26.5% beyond the arc, and 75.9% at the foul line as well.

In Orlando’s 114-97 win over the Phoenix Suns on Nov. 11, the forward scored 13 points and grabbed a career-high 15 rebounds in 31 minutes as a starter. Not to mention, the 7-footer shot 5-of-8 (62.5%) from the field and drained three 3-pointers.

Five days later, in the Magic’s 126-108 loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves, Bol posted a career-high 26 points in 35 minutes of action. Along with logging 12 boards, one assist, one steal, and three blocks, he shot 12-of-21 (57.1%) from the floor and knocked down two free throws.

Additionally, he finished 19th in blocks (85) this past season, eighth in block percentage (5.5%), 19th in blocks per game, 17th in defensive rebound percentage (25.3%), and 19th in defensive rating (110.9).

Moreover, the Magic made this move to help clear cap space. Orlando was forced to condense its roster after signing Joe Ingles and Mo Wagner. Bol is owed $2.2 million next season, and he can be claimed by teams with cap space or a big enough trade exception. The Magic have $11.3 million in cap space left.

Which NBA teams are interested in adding Bol?

“Two teams mentioned were Phoenix and Dallas, but the Suns have flushed out their veteran minimum centers. Wonder if Bol could be in the Mavericks’ plans if Dallas can find a deal for JaVale McGee,” said Yahoo Sports’ Jake Fischer.

