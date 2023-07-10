Bucks re-sign forward Jae Crowder to a one-year deal

The Milwaukee Bucks have re-signed Jae Crowder to a one-year deal, according to sources. As part of a trade restriction, the 6-foot-6 forward cannot be traded until Dec. 15, 2023. The three-year, $29 million contract he signed with the Phoenix Suns in November 2020 expired after the 2022-23 season.

In February, Phoenix traded Crowder to Milwaukee. The 11-year veteran missed the first 64 games of the regular season after he agreed to sit out until the Suns found a suitable trade partner. Crowder made three starts in 18 appearances with the Bucks, averaging 6.9 points, 3.8 rebounds, 1.5 assists, and 18.9 minutes per game.

Per multiple NBA betting sites, the Milwaukee Bucks hold third-shortest odds to win next season's championship in 2024.

Milwaukee Bucks re-sign Jae Crowderhttps://t.co/y4wb9TBygN — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) July 9, 2023



Jae Crowder was selected 34th overall by the Cleveland Cavaliers in the 2012 NBA Draft. He was then immediately traded to the Dallas Mavericks. Crowder played almost three full seasons with Dallas (2012-2014), three with the Celtics (2014-2017), and one with the Cavs (2017-18 season).

Additionally, he played two seasons with the Utah Jazz (2018-19) and had short stints with the Memphis Grizzlies (2019-20 season) and the Miami Heat (2019-20 season). Crowder also appeared in 127 games over the course of two seasons with Phoenix (2020-22).

In Milwaukee’s 137-114 loss to Memphis on Apr. 7, the forward recorded a season-high 24 points in 25 minutes as a starter. He finished 10-of-12 (83.3%) shooting from the floor and 4-of-5 (80%) beyond the arc.

During the first round of the 2023 NBA Playoffs against the Heat, the Marquette product scored a basket in Milwaukee’s 130-117 loss in Game 1 of the series. Plus, Crowder posted five points in Game 3 of the Bucks’ 121-99 loss.

Crowder, 33, was debating whether or not to re-sign with Milwaukee in April. “I’ve never been in a situation like that,” he said. “Eleven years. Check my résumé. I’ve been playing. I’ve always been playing. I’m very confused as to why I was brought here. I don’t know my purpose here and why I was brought here.”

However, the Georgia native still managed to impress then-Bucks head coach Mike Budenholzer. “You need spacing, you need guys to make shots, you need guys to guard, and he was doing both,” said Budenholzer after Milwaukee’s 104-101 win against Phoenix on Feb. 26.

The Bucks have made the re-signing of Jae Crowder officially official. pic.twitter.com/yOhO2SS9ZB — Eric Nehm (@eric_nehm) July 9, 2023



“He’s been what we expect from Jae, which is impressive to do, just to come in. I think his second game — both games he just looks like the Jae Crowder that we’ve been competing against and going against. … It’s nice to have him on your side.”

In June, former Toronto Raptors assistant Adrian Griffin succeeded Budenholzer as the next Bucks head coach. Griffin became Milwaukee’s 17th head coach in franchise history.

