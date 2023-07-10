The Milwaukee Bucks have signed rookie forward Chris Livingston to a four-year deal worth $7.7 million, per sources. The first two years are fully guaranteed. Livingston, 19, was selected 58th overall by Milwaukee in the 2023 NBA Draft out of the University of Kentucky.

The 6-foot-6 forward made 26 starts in 34 appearances with the Wildcats in his freshman 2022-23 season. Livingston averaged 6.3 points, 4.2 rebounds, and 22.4 minutes per game while shooting 42.9% from the floor, 30.5% outside the arc, and 72.2% at the foul line.

The Bucks are signing F Chris Livingston to a four-year, $7.7 million rookie deal, CEO of Klutch Sports Rich Paul and agent Brandon Cavanaugh tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. First two years guaranteed. It’s the largest ever total salary for the final pick in the NBA Draft. https://t.co/Oa14M5vPTg — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 9, 2023



Furthermore, in Kentucky’s 63-53 loss to UCLA on Dec. 17, the forward scored a career-high 14 points in 24 minutes off the bench. Along with logging four rebounds and a block, Livingston shot 5-of-8 (62.5%) from the field and drained two 3-pointers as well.

Livingston was then named to the SEC All-Freshman Team. While in high school, he was rated No. 16 in the Class of 2022, No. 5 at the small forward position, and No. 1 overall in Virginia.

Moreover, director of basketball scouting Jerry Meyer submitted his scouting report on Livingston to 247Sports in November 2020. Meyer compared him to Toronto Raptors wing OG Anunoby.

“Tremendous physical build for a wing. Has explosive athleticism and can make plays in traffic,” Meyer wrote. “Loves to attack the rim. Has a powerful spin move to finish off drives. Shoots it well enough from deep but an area for improvement.

“Handles well in space but needs to tighten and refine his handle. Can deliver a pass on the move. Active player who comes up with balls off the glass and the floor. Has great potential as a multi positional defender.”

Chris Livingston (@_chrisliv24) will wear No. 15 for the #Bucks. Number last worn by Jeff Dowtin Jr. in 2022. #NBA pic.twitter.com/fwawGZ8cZd — Etienne Catalan (@EtienneCatalan) July 9, 2023



Livingston also played for Team USA at the 2019 FIBA Under-16 Americas Championship in Belém, Brazil. The Ohio native led his team to the gold medal, amassing 23 points, six rebounds, and two assists in a 94-77 win over Canada in the finale. Not to mention, Livingston was named FIBA Americas Under-16 Championship MVP.

Additionally, the Bucks selected UConn guard Andre Jackson Jr. 36th overall in last month’s draft. The 2023 NCAA champ signed a deal with the team this past Sunday. However, the terms were not disclosed.

