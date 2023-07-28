Chicago Bulls guard Ayo Dosunmu was born in raised in Chicago, Illinois, and he believes the Windy City gets a bad rap because of the unlawful actions of a few individuals.

“I do understand in the city of Chicago, it is neighborhoods, it is certain blocks where it can be labeled as that. Only thing I tell people is don’t be ignorant,” Dosunmu told Martenzie Johnson of Andscape.

“Don’t label [Chicago] based off of a small percentage of the city that you see on the internet.” Bulls guard @AyoDos_11 ’s block party is a safe space for kids, tribute to fallen friend. @andscape https://t.co/2TKB2l1xeL — Martenzie Johnson (@10zJohnson) July 28, 2023



“Chicago is one of the biggest cities and one of the most beautiful cities in the world,” Ayo Dosunmu added. “Don’t label the city based off of a small percentage of the city that you see on the internet, or you see on [people’s YouTube channels] looking for clickbait.

“Some people are only unfortunate enough to see the tough times, the hard times or maybe just certain neighborhoods, but overall Chicago is a great city. It helped mold me into the man I am today.”

Chicago Bulls guard Ayo Dosunmu says Chicago is one of the most beautiful cities in the world, hopes people will stop labeling the city based on social media posts

Although homicides in Chicago were down 695 in 2022 from 2020 and 2021, that total marks the fourth-most homicides in the city since 1999, according to WTTW Chicago. More than 12,000 illegal guns were recovered last year, per the Chicago Police Department.

Dosunmu, 23, says it’s a privilege for kids to be born and raised in a prosperous, safe environment. In the future, the third-year guard hopes kids are not exposed to the gun violence that he was growing up. More importantly, he’s praying that parents will prevent their children from reliving his experience.

On Aug. 3, 2011, Dosunmu lost his childhood friend, Darius Brown, when a shootout led to him being fatally shot. Brown was only 13 years old. Dosunmu will host his second community block party in Chicago in Darius’ memory this Saturday.

Some background with Ayo Dosunmu On the surface you would assume that Dosunmu should have signed the one-year $5.2M Qualifying Offer and entered free agency in 2024. However, because Chicago signed him to a two-year deal in 2021 (the non-tax midlevel went to Alex Caruso and… — Bobby Marks (@BobbyMarks42) July 21, 2023



Last Saturday, the guard re-signed with the Bulls on a three-year, $21 million contract. Furthermore, he’s slated to make $6,148,481 in 2023-24, $7,000,000 in 2024-25, and $7,518,519 in 2025-26. As part of a trade restriction, the guard cannot be traded until Dec. 15, 2023.

Additionally, Dosunmu made 51 starts in 80 games played in the 2022-23 season, averaging 8.6 points, 2.8 boards, 2.6 assists, and 26.2 minutes per game. Plus, the Chicago native shot 49.3% from the floor, 31.2% from deep, and a career-best 80.5% at the free throw line.

Bulls coach Billy Donovan named Dosunmu starting point guard last October. “He’s basically going to start there for us,” Donovan said after Chicago’s final preseason game.

Besides flourishing in the NBA, the Bulls guard will continue to inspire positive change in his hometown.

