Cam’ron, Mase Claim They Once Slept With Lil Kim, Foxy Brown

Cam’ron and Mase implied that they both slept with rappers Lil Kim and Foxy Brown years ago during the latest episode of It Is What It Is via the “Come And Talk 2 Me” YouTube channel.

On the topic of NBA Hall of Famer Dirk Nowitzki’s recent admission that the two rap artists were his childhood crushes, Cam and Mase jokingly referred to them as their “old joints.”

While reacting to a statement in which retired NBA player Dirk Nowitzki named Lil Kim and Foxy Brown as his childhood crushes, Cam’ron insinuates that both he and Mase have slept with Lil Kim and Foxy Brown. (🎥 Come And Talk 2 Me/YouTube) pic.twitter.com/PXj4y0Djkx — The Art Of Dialogue (@ArtOfDialogue_) December 6, 2023



“Dirk’s one of us!” Mase said. “I knew Dirk was a n***a, yo. I knew there was a reason we liked Dirk. Foxy Brown and Lil Kim? The n***a got ratchet taste! He definitely does. He’s the leader in ratchet. Shout out to Foxy, shout out to Lil Kim. Those are my peoples, I love them.”

Cam also added, “He like our old joints. You had one, I had one. I think. I don’t know, maybe I’m buggin.”

Cam’Ron responds to NBA Hall of Famer Dirk Nowitzki’s confession on Lil Kim, Foxy Brown

Dirk revealed that Brown and Kim were once his crushes during an episode of Matt Barnes and Stephen Jackson’s All the Smoke podcast.

“Childhood crush? I mean the ’90s? I mean, Lil Kim. Foxy Brown,” said the Dallas Mavericks legend. Foxy responded to Dirk’s confession in a social media post.

“[Love] u DIRK Haaaaaaaa![fire emojis] HEAVY ON DAT OREO LIFE!!!!! @swish41 [laughing emoji] WHAT WOULD Y’ALL NAME IT? [laughing emojis],” she posted.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @foxybrown



Of course, this isn’t the first romantic relationship Cam’ron revealed on It Is What It Is. Following Nia Long’s split from former Boston Celtics coach Ime Udoka, Cam’ron sent the actress a heartfelt DM. However, it didn’t work.

Discussing the drama is all part of the fun.

Discussing the drama is all part of the fun.

For those wondering, the show's first episode premiered on February 27, 2023, on YouTube.