Carmelo Anthony announced his retirement from the NBA on Monday morning, and Basketball Reference still shows the 19-time All-Star with a 98.4% chance of making it into the Hall of Fame.

Anthony has the eighth-highest probability, trailing LeBron James (100%), Kevin Durant (100%), Chris Paul (100%), Stephen Curry (100%), James Harden (99.9%), Russell Westbrook (99.9%), and Anthony Davis (98.6%).

Over his 19-year NBA playing career, Anthony played for six teams: Denver Nuggets (2003-11), New York Knicks (2011-17), Oklahoma City Thunder (2017-18), Houston Rockets (2018-19), Portland Trail Blazers (2019-21), and Los Angeles Lakers (2021-22).

“I remember the days when I had nothing, just a ball on the court and a dream of something more,” Carmelo Anthony said in a videotaped message on Twitter. “But basketball was my outlet. My purpose was strong, my communities, the cities I represented with pride and the fans that supported me along the way.

“I am forever grateful for those people and places because they made me Carmelo Anthony. … Now the time has come for me to say goodbye … to the game that gave me purpose and pride.”

In 1,260 career games, Anthony averaged 22.5 points, 6.2 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 1.0 steal, and 34.5 minutes per game. The New York native also shot 44.7% from the floor and 35.5% outside the arc. Anthony made starts in 1,120 contests.

Anthony (28,289) finished ninth on the NBA’s all-time scoring list, ranking below James (38,652), Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (38,387), Karl Malone (36,928), Kobe Bryant (33,643), Michael Jordan (32,292), Dirk Nowitzki (31,560), Wilt Chamberlain (31,419), and Shaquille O’Neal (28,596).

Moreover, Carmelo Anthony received two All-NBA Second-Team selections (2010, 2013) and four All-NBA Third-Team selections (2006, 2007, 2009, 2012). Plus, the forward was named to the NBA All-Rookie First Team in 2004.

While with the Knicks in the 2012-13 season, Anthony became the league’s scoring champion after averaging 28.7 points per game through 67 starts. In 2021, the Syracuse product was named to the NBA’s 75th Anniversary Team.

Additionally, in New York’s 125-96 win over the Charlotte Bobcats (now Hornets) on Jan. 14, 2014, Anthony scored a career-high 62 points in 39 minutes of action. Along with grabbing 13 boards, the forward shot 23-of-35 (65.7%) from the field and 6-of-11 (54.5%) beyond the arc.

Carmelo Anthony should have no problem being inducted into the NBA Hall of Fame. Anthony will soon join the aforementioned Hall of Famers listed above on the all-time scoring list.

