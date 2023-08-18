Young Craig Porter Jr. wasn’t picked in the second-round of the NBA Draft on June 22, but recieved a surprise call from the Cavaliers only minutes after it ended. The 23-year-old took that call in Terre Haute, with his family at his side.

“They were more happy than me,” Porter recalled his family’s reaction. “They were jumping up and down, screaming. They were super excited because they know everything that I’ve done to get here. They were just so proud of me. It’s just a big thing for not only me, but for my family.”

The athlete then signed a free agent contract that month with Cleveland and went on to help the Cavs win the NBA Summer League championship, proving he’s a versatile player than could eventually turn some heads in the professional league.

Check out his highlights wearing the Cavs jersey in last month’s Summer League action:

The young athlete dropped in nearly half of his shots and averaged 12 points, 7.3 rebounds, 5.3 assists plus a bit under one steal per game as Cleveland swept a perfect 6-0 in the Summer League, with a final 99-78 win over the Houston Rockets in the title contest.

“No, honestly,” Porter wasn’t surpirsed by his performances. “It took a team effort, and that’s kind of how my stats just kind of showcased that all-around game, not just for me but my teammates, as well.”

As a result, the 23-year-old has made a solid case to be chosen to play with the Cavaliers during the upcoming 2023-24 NBA season.

“It’s kind of surreal, coming from Terre Haute and just being that underdog and going through everything I’ve been through and getting to the point I’m at right now is just a blessing,” Porter Jr. said this week. “And that’s something to be playing against a lot of great players, high expectations, and just going out there and doing what I do, it’s been so much fun and just a dream come true.”

As teammate Ricky Rubio announced he needs to take care of his mental health, Porter Jr. might have a spot on the roster

Ricky Rubio released a statement this weekend announcing he’s putting his basketball career on hold because he wants to take care of his mental health. The Spanish Basketball Federation transmitted his wishes through their platform, as they were expecting his participation in this month’s upcoming FIBA World Cup.

His own teammates from the Spanish team, didn’t even realize he was undergoing a tough time and also showed their support.

Rudy Fernandez named his biggest regret and commission regarding Ricky Rubio's mental struggles 😢 pic.twitter.com/ojBCkww0OI — BasketNews (@BasketNews_com) August 11, 2023

It seems his decision is only temporary and would only affect his current appearance representing his nation’s basketball team, as he should be available for the Cavaliers for the next NBA season. Even though this is just speculation, all we have is his statement which reads as follows:

“I have decided to stop my professional activity to take care of my mental health. I want to thank the Spanish Federation (FEB) for all the support I have received. They understood my decision. Today #LaFamilia makes more sense than ever. Thank you.

I would ask that my privacy be respected so that I can face these moments and be able to give more information when the time is right,” it reads.