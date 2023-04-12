In a surprising twist, collegiate basketball stars Haley and Hanna Cavinder have announced their departure from NCAA basketball, potentially stepping into the WWE ring. The Cavinder twins, who made a splash at both Fresno State and the University of Miami, could be trading their sneakers for the wrestling arena as they look to capitalize on WWE’s Next In Line program. This bold move could see the dynamic duo catapult to fame in the wrestling world, following in the footsteps of other influential athletes-turned-entertainers.

Cavinder Twins Forego Final College Basketball Season

After a memorable season with the Miami Hurricanes, the Cavinder twins took to Instagram to share their decision to not return to college basketball. In their heartfelt post, they thanked their teammates, coaches, and the entire Hurricanes family for an unforgettable journey. While the Cavinders achieved great success on the court, it’s their off-court endeavors that have set them apart from their peers.

#BREAKING: Haley and Hannah Cavinder will NOT return to Miami for their 5th season. They’ve decided to start a “new journey” in life. #NCAAW pic.twitter.com/JLUbsw2Qw2 — Women’s Hoopz (@WBBWorldWide) April 11, 2023

Haley and Hanna’s social media savvy has earned them millions of followers on platforms like Instagram and TikTok. This online influence paved the way for lucrative name, image, and likeness (NIL) deals with major brands such as WWE, Champs Sports, Under Armour, and Victoria’s Secret PINK.

Cavinder Twins to the WWE?

Their partnership with WWE in December 2021 marked the beginning of a new chapter for the Cavinder twins as they joined the Next In Line program. This unique initiative offers college athletes a chance to explore the world of professional wrestling without committing to a full-time career.

It’s no secret that the Cavinder twins have been making waves in the world of sports and entertainment. With their impressive NIL deals, they’ve managed to secure a spot among the top earners in women’s sports, ranked fourth and fifth in women’s college sports, according to On3.

This meteoric rise to fame has undoubtedly opened doors for the twins, allowing them to explore opportunities beyond the basketball court.

As the Cavinder twins bid farewell to college basketball, speculation is rife about their future in the WWE. Although their NIL deal doesn’t guarantee a wrestling career, it does provide a valuable opportunity to immerse themselves in the organization and learn the ropes.

Can’t wait to see the Cavinder twins in WWE that’s gonna be dope — Chalupa Batman (@CoreyCarmona) April 11, 2023

Haley and Hanna are set to visit WWE’s Performance Center in Orlando, Florida, this month, gaining insight into the company’s training process.

The New Bella Twins?

The Cavinder twins’ journey from basketball stars to potential WWE entertainers has captivated fans and industry insiders alike. Their unique combination of athleticism, charisma, and social media prowess positions them as ideal candidates for the WWE universe.

With the support of their ever-growing fanbase and the mentorship of WWE’s finest, Haley and Hanna Cavinder could soon become household names in the world of professional wrestling.

The Cavinder twins could look at replicating the success of Nikki and Brie Bella, who made up the Bella Twins at the company. The Bellas went on to have their own reality TV show and other successful ventures outside of the WWE, something that would likely appeal to Haley and Hanna.

Only time will tell if the Cavinder twins will make the leap from the basketball court to the wrestling ring. Whatever their next chapter entails, it’s clear that these talented, driven athletes are determined to make their mark in the world of sports and entertainment.

