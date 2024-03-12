The San Diego Clippers are back! Wait a minute, are they really? Well, in a way they are, but not in the NBA. The Los Angeles franchise has decided to relocate their G League squad to Oceanside, California and rebrand in San Diego by next season, as they are set to play at the new Frontwave Arena.

With this move, the team returns to Southern California, where the NBA franchise used to play from 1978 to 1784. The announcement was made this Monday at the brand new stadium, where the new logo was unveiled.

For now, the squad will continue to be called the Ontario Clippers as they are still competing in the 2023/24 G League campaign, but will change entirely during the summer.

The San Diego Clippers are back — sort of. https://t.co/a7cLEUEce1 pic.twitter.com/FP5kUtyaRe — KTLA (@KTLA) March 12, 2024

“We are proud to re-introduce the San Diego Clippers into this passionate sports market,” said Gillian Zucker, CEO for Halo Sports and Entertainment. “Our G League team is a critical part of our business and basketball operation, and we are thrilled to be relocating to the new Frontwave Arena next season.”

Halo Sports and Entertainment join the LA Clippers as the new umbrella brand that takes care of the NBA and G League teams, the Kia Forum, Intuit Dome and now partner up with Frontwave Arena’s business operations.

Lawrence Frank, the franchise’s President of Basketball Operations will continue to supervise the entire performances of every part involved in the Clippers project.

“We are excited to show off our new home Frontwave Arena and welcome the San Diego Clippers next season,” said Josh Elias, Co-Founder of the Frontwave Arena. “Working with a world class organization like the Clippers and people like Steve Ballmer and Gillian Zucker to create a new home to showcase their commitment both on and off the basketball court is a slam dunk.”

The Frontwave Arena will be home to many other entertainment purposes in Oceanside, California

Besides basketball matches, the Frontwave Arena will hold many kinds of entertainment experiences, including comedy shows, concerts, events for the community, and other sports like the San Diego Sockers’ professional indoor soccer games.

The 7,500 capacity stadium will also have an outdoor plaza that will include other types of activities, including artistic performances and community gatherings. “I’m thrilled to welcome fans in San Diego and the Oceanside community to the G League, which has truly never been more impactful to NBA teams than it is today” said Shareef Abdur-Rahim, President of the NBA G League.

Both the Clippers and their G League squad will maintain their link between players and staff to contribute to the player’s growth and the organization’s resources. In the current LA roster, 12 of the 18 athletes have competed in the G League team at some point in their career.

“Bringing the Clippers G League team to Frontwave Arena through this unique partnership is exciting not only for the basketball diehards in the area, but for the players and coaches who will be able to develop their NBA-caliber skills each day,” Shareef added.