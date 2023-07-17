Clippers re-sign center Moussa Diabate to a two-way contract

The Los Angeles Clippers have re-signed center Moussa Diabate to a two-way contract, according to sources. The 6-foot-11 center was selected 43rd overall by the Clippers in the 2022 NBA Draft out of the University of Michigan.

In his debut in the 2022 NBA Summer League, Diabate posted 10 points and seven rebounds in a 94-76 win over the Memphis Grizzlies. On July 22, 2022, Diabate signed his first two-way contract with the Clippers.

According to a few NBA betting sites, the Los Angeles Clippers hold eighth-shortest odds to win next season’s championship in 2023. Check out which sportsbooks are giving the Phoenix Suns, Golden State Warriors, and Los Angeles Lakers better odds.

One of the three available two-way slots has reportedly been picked up. Moussa Diabate played in the first two Summer League games in Las Vegas before having to miss the last three with back pain. Second-year big should have another big season in the G League. https://t.co/10K9j9MMGl — Justin Russo (@FlyByKnite) July 17, 2023



Moussa Diabate, 21, made one start in 22 appearances with Los Angeles in his rookie 2022-23 season. He averaged 2.7 points, 2.3 rebounds, and 8.9 minutes per game while shooting 51.1% from the field, 50% beyond the arc, and 62.5% at the foul line.

Additionally, in his eighth NBA game on Dec. 17, the center made his first career start at home against the Washington Wizards during the absences of Paul George, Ivica Zubac, Reggie Jackson, and Norman Powell. He scored a basket and grabbed two boards in 18 minutes of action.

Moussa Diabate renews two-way contract with the Los Angeles Clippers, to re-join G-League affiliate Ontario Clippers

In the Clippers’ 122-99 loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers on Jan. 29, the center recorded a career-high 13 points, five rebounds, one assist, and one steal in 30 minutes off the bench. Plus, he shot 5-of-8 (62.5%) from the floor and made two of his three free throw attempts.

The Paris, France, native grabbed a career-high eight boards in losses to the Utah Jazz (Nov. 30) and Phoenix Suns (Dec. 15) as well. For other advanced statistics, Diabate recorded a true shooting percentage of 54.6% and a usage percentage of 14.1% in his rookie season. When will the big man improve? Perhaps during this year’s training camp.

Moreover, NBA players signed to two-way contracts are designated to the team’s G-League affiliate. Two-way salaries do not count against a team’s total cap or tax allocations. Two-way deals can be converted into standard contracts. Players signed to two-way contracts are ineligible for the playoffs.



While with the Ontario Clippers, Los Angeles’ G-League affiliate, the center averaged 15.9 points, 12.4 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 1.8 steals, 1.1 blocks, and 32.6 minutes per game in 18 starts of the 2022-23 season.

Diabate made two appearances in the 2023 NBA 2K24 Summer League before a rib contusion sidelined him for the Clippers’ final three games. His injury is not anything serious, according to reports.

NBA rosters are limited to 15 players during the regular season. However, teams are allowed to carry up to 21 players during the offseason. Each team is allowed a maximum of two players signed to a two-way contract on the roster.

