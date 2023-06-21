Clippers to ‘gauge’ Paul George’s trade value this offseason

The Los Angeles Clippers are determining Paul George’s trade value at this point of his career. According to the latest NBA rumors, L.A. brass seems to be pursuing the idea of shopping George and Kawhi Leonard ahead of this Thursday’s 2023 NBA Draft. Though, a deal is more likely post-draft week.

“The L.A. Clippers have left various rival teams with the impression through their Draft Week conversations that they are, at a minimum, attempting to gauge Paul George’s trade value and, to hear some describe it, giving real consideration to the idea of disassembling the Kawhi Leonard/George tandem,” wrote Marc Stein of “The Stein Line.”

In July 2019, George was traded by the Oklahoma City Thunder to the Clippers for Danilo Gallinari, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, and seven first-round draft picks. The eight-time All-Star signed a four-year, $176 million max extension with L.A. in December 2020.

Additionally, George is set to make $45,640,165 next season and has a $48,787,763 player option for the 2024-25 season. In 56 starts of the 2022-23 season, George averaged 23.8 points, 6.1 rebounds, 5.1 assists, 1.5 steals, and 34.6 minutes per game. The six-time All-NBA member also shot 45.7% from the floor and 37.1% beyond the arc.

Los Angeles Clippers are expected to shop Paul George, Kawhi Leonard this offseason to determine trade value

Moreover, would the Clippers consider trading for Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard? The 11-year veteran never mentioned either L.A. team as a preferred landing spot in a hypothetical trade scenario. However, Dame could ask Portland to send him to a Western Conference contender.

“Lillard’s Trail Blazers at No. 3 in the draft and the star-searching Houston Rockets at No. 4, sources say, have been identified as potential trade partners if the Clippers decide that they indeed want to shake their roster up,” added Stein.

Furthermore, in Los Angeles’ 131-130 loss to the Indiana Pacers on Dec. 31, George scored a season-high 45 points in 40 minutes as a starter. Along with recording nine boards, four assists, and three steals, the forward shot 15-of-25 (60%) from the field and knocked down seven 3-pointers.

On March 21, George suffered a season-ending right knee sprain during the fourth quarter of a 101-100 loss against the Thunder. There were no torn ligaments, and his hyperextended knee did not require surgery. The Fresno State product will enter his 14th NBA season in the coming months.

