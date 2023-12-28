Coach Michael Malone says Aaron Gordon is ‘hanging in there’ as he recovers from dog bite

Aaron Gordon suffered lacerations to his face and right hand after being bitten by a family dog on Christmas, as it has been reported by the press this Wednesday. The Nuggets forward needed 21 stitches and will recover “indefinitely” before returning to the NBA courts.

The person who first told the media about the player’s situation spoke on condition of anonymity, but the Denver team has already announced a statement saying the athlete “is in good condition” but has no timetable for his return.

His coach Michael Malone revealed after practice this Wednesday that he’s checked in with the 28-year-old. “He’s hanging in there,” he shared. “Obviously, a very traumatic experience and the most important thing I told him is that you take as much time as you need. We’re a family — wins, losses, and when people go through tough times like Aaron’s going through right now.”

The forward has been averaging 13.6 points and 6.9 rebounds for the reigning champions so far this season, and in his last game he recorded 16 points and 10 rebounds in Denver’s 120-114 win over the Golden State Warriors.

“We have his back. We love him. We’re here for him. So whenever he’s able to come back, we’re going to open our arms up and embrace him. I told all the guys to make sure they’re reaching out to him, to make sure he’s never feeling like he’s on an island,” Malone insisted.

The Nuggets, who are 22-10 in the Western Conference, need his player back on the court as soon as possible, but he won’t be rushed back in any way. His coach recognized this, as he revealed that Gordon’s recovery is also emotional.

“We need him to heal inside and out,” the Denver trainer expressed. “Going through something like that is not something you come back from easily. That’s something where you have to heal from the physical, but you also have to heal from the mental and what you just kind of went through.

“We want him back. We know we’re better off with him. But I want to support Aaron Gordon and make sure when he comes back, he’s ready to come back and play at the level that we know he’s capable.”

Gordon’s teammates shared the importance of their forward to the squad’s locker room and overall spirit

After learning about the player’s situation, his teammates said they are reaching out to him in support and revealed how important he is to spirit inside the Nuggets’ locker room. Kentavious Caldwell-Pope made sure Gordon knows he’s there for him.

“He just uplifts everybody that comes in when he’s around them,” the 30-year-old guard said. “We’ve got to do the same for him.”

Five games before this happened, at the start of December, the Denver squad also played without Aaron due to a strained right heel. At some point, they were also without star guard Jamal Murray, who has been dealing with hamstring and ankle issues.

“To our players’ credit, whether it was Jamal being out, whether it’s Aaron being out, whoever it is, our guys have stepped up,” coach Malone said. “It speaks to the quality of our depth. We have guys that are stepping up and taking advantage of any and all opportunities.”