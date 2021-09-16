Daily WNBA Picks: Sparks vs. Dream – prediction and free pick

In Thursday night’s WNBA matchup, the Los Angeles Sparks are facing the Atlanta Dream; daily WNBA picks are available today. The game begins at 7 p.m. ET at the Gateway Center Arena, and it will be broadcasted live via Amazon Prime Video. The Sparks are 8-2 in their past 10 games played head-to-head versus the Dream.

On Aug. 19, 2021 — the last time these teams played against one another — Los Angeles defeated Atlanta 66-64. The Sparks enter this matchup as 1.5-point favorites. The odds below were retrieved from Bovada.

Sparks vs. Dream: odds, prediction and free pick

In the Sparks’ 81-53 win over the Seattle Storm on Sunday, Te’a Cooper led the team in scoring, putting up 19 points. She also finished her performance with 2.0 rebounds and 2.0 assists in 22 minutes played. Nneka Ogwumike and Erica Wheeler each contributed 17 points as well. Ogwumike acquired 7.0 rebounds in 31 minutes played. In the team’s 28-point victory, they held Seattle to only 13 points in the first, third and fourth quarters. Despite Los Angeles still ranking dead-last in the Western Conference, the team is now 11-13 for the season.

Furthermore, in Atlanta’s 85-78 win over the Indiana Fever on Tuesday, forward Tiffany Hayes scored a team-high 31 points, combined with 6.0 rebounds and 3.0 assists. Courtney Williams and Candice Dupree scored 15 points each, too, but Williams had the best performance on her team rebounding-wise. She closed out her showing with 11 rebounds in 38 minutes played. While the Fever have won only six games this season and they’re struggling offensively, the Dream still played exceptional. They improved their record to 8-22.

Injuries:

Sparks: Kristi Toliver is out indefinitely due to a hand injury. Both Maria Vadeeva and Jasmine Walker are out for the season. Plus, Chiney Ogwumike was downgraded to out because of her knee injury.

Dream: Cheyenne Parker and Crystal Bradford are out for the season. Tianna Hawkins is listed as questionable to play in tonight’s game. Not to mention, Chennedy Carter is still serving her suspension.

Moreover, the Sparks are 5-9 against the spread away and 3-11 overall on the road. They are also 1-4 ATS in their last five games played, 1-6 straight up in their past seven games and the total has gone under in all five of the team’s previous five games. Additionally, Los Angeles is 0-5 in their past five away games.

As for the Dream, they are 5-1 ATS in their last six games played and 2-13 in their previous 15 games on their schedule. The total has gone under in six of Atlanta’s past six games played at home. The total has also gone under in eight of the Dream’s past nine games. Pick the Sparks to win on the road and the total will go under 148.5. Other daily WNBA picks can be viewed at Basketball Insiders.