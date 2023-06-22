Derrick Jones Jr. declines $3.3 million player option with Bulls

Derrick Jones Jr. declined his $3.3 million player option with the Chicago Bulls for the 2023-24 season. This is part of the two-year, $6.56 million contract he signed with the club last July. The seven-year veteran is now an unrestricted free agent.

This move is surprising. In April, he told K.C. Johnson of NBC Sports Chicago his plan to exercise his 2023-24 option. “Like I told Coach [Billy Donovan] and everybody else, I’m locked in for two years. I didn’t sign for two years for no reason. So, I’m here for two years.”

Chicago Bulls forward Derrick Jones Jr. is declining his $3.3 million player option for the 2023-24 season and entering unrestricted free agency, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 21, 2023



In 64 games off the bench in the 2022-23 season, Derrick Jones Jr. averaged 5.0 points, 2.4 rebounds, and 14 minutes per game with the Bulls. The Pennsylvania native also shot 50% from the floor and 33.8% outside the arc. In Chicago’s 144-115 victory over the Dallas Mavericks, the forward scored a season-high 16 points.

Jones Jr. could still re-sign with Chicago this offseason. “I just love being with these guys,” he added. “I know my role isn’t always what I want it to be. I’ve been through a few injuries that might’ve set me back a little bit. I feel like a healthy DJ for all 82 is very special. But I feel like I’ve played well when given minutes.”

Additionally, Jones Jr. is expected to return to the Miami Heat on a veteran minimum deal. The 6-foot-5 forward played with Miami for three seasons from 2018 to 2020. The UNLV product made 38 starts in 133 appearances with the Heat.

Of course, he averaged 7.3 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 20.6 minutes per game. Plus, Derrick Jones Jr. shot 50.3% from the field and 28.5% beyond the arc with the Heat. In Miami’s 128-111 loss to the Los Angeles Clippers on Feb. 5, 2020, the wing scored a career-high 25 points in 32 minutes off the bench.

Even with this $3M bump, hard to envision Bulls re-signing Vucevic, White and Dosunmu and using full MLE without entering tax. That’s assuming both Derrick Jones Jr. and Andre Drummond pick up player options, as both have said, and obviously depends on salaries for own FAs. https://t.co/x9ls5ZonId — K.C. Johnson (@KCJHoop) June 21, 2023



Miami makes sense. The Denver Nuggets defeated the Heat in five games of the 2023 NBA Finals. The Eastern Conference contender has appeared in two of the last four NBA Finals under head coach Erik Spoelstra.

Furthermore, Udonis Haslem may decide to retire this offseason after a spectacular 20-year career. Derrick Jones Jr. would help add bench depth. Miami is also rumored to trade Tyler Herro, the 2022 Sixth Man of the Year.

