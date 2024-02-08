Domantas Sabonis on Track to Repeat as Rebounding Champion

Many feel as if Domantas Sabonis was snubbed from an All-Star Game selection. Considering he is leading the league in total rebounds per game, he certainly has an argument that he should have been one. The Sacramento Kings center is currently tallying 13.1 total rebounds per game. Considering this league features the likes of Rudy Gobert, Anthony Davis, and Nikola Jokic, the fact that Sabonis is leading in this category is extremely impressive. Sabonis and his co-star, De’Aaron Fox, have led the Sacramento Kings to another impressive campaign and the team will be in the playoffs yet again barring something major happening.

Domantas Sabonis Leading NBA in Total Rebounds Per Game Again

Sacramento Having Another Solid Season

Sabonis and the Kings currently have a win-loss record of 29-21 and are in the seventh spot in the Western Conference. While they are in the play-in picture, one could make the argument that they are better than their seeding indicates. Expect the Kings to make a push for a higher seed after the All-Star Break. Per FanDuel, Sacramento currently has title odds of +5,000.

As for Domantas Sabonis, he is having another terrific all-around season. As alluded to already, he is leading the league in rebounding, but he is also tallying numbers of 19.9 points, 8.1 assists, and an effective field goal percentage of 63.9 percent.

Sabonis is also in a battle with defending champion and reigning Finals MVP, Nikola Jokic, for triple- doubles this year. Currently, Jokic and Sabonis are tied on the year in this category as they have both recorded 15 triple-doubles. An impressive feat no matter which way one analyzes this statistic. The three-time All-Star also possesses an impressive player efficiency rating of 23.0 to couple with a win-share total of +7.5. He also has a true shooting percentage of 66.0 percent and has been one of the most efficient players in the league all season long. The former Indiana Pacer also has an offensive rebounding percentage of 9.8 percent to couple with a defensive rebounding percentage of 32.3 percent.

However, at the end of the day, Sabonis’ 13.1 total rebounds per game is certainly the most impressive total on his resume this year. With all things considered, it looks as if the Sacramento center is going to repeat as the NBA rebounding champion at the end of the regular season. If the Kings can improve their record and move up the standings, then Sabonis could potentially receive some MVP votes like he did last season.