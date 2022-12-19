Donovan Mitchell To Play Utah Jazz For The First Time Tonight Since Offseason Trade

This past offseason, the Utah Jazz and Cleveland Cavaliers made a blockbuster trade that sent Donovan Mitchell to the Cavaliers. Mitchell and the Cavs have a 20-11 record so far this season which is second in the Central Division and third in the Eastern Conference. His former team, the Utah Jazz, are having a nice season as well at 17-15. The Jazz are currently the eighth seed in the Western Conference. Tonight, Mitchell and the Cavs will face Utah at home.

Donovan Mitchell has never played the Utah Jazz in his career because that is where he spent his first five seasons. He played 345 career games for the Jazz. He already leads the Cavaliers in scoring with (29.5) points per game, but may take it to another level tonight vs his former team. The Jazz will be on the road tonight at 7:00pm to face Mitchell and the Cavs.

NBA betting sites have the Cavaliers at (+2000) to win the Finals this season.

Donovan Mitchell led the Cavs to an OT W tonight with 25 PTS 🕷️ pic.twitter.com/7sPDPw55AM — NBA (@NBA) December 18, 2022

Donovan Mitchell to face Utah Jazz for the first time tonight

Mitchell says he’s had had this day marked on his calendar since he got traded back in September. He had this today at shootarounds before the game tonight.

“I think it will be fun,”… “I saw a few of the guys throughout the season when we were in L.A. Always good to go against your friends, your former teammates, coaches, coaching staff. It’ll be weird for sure. It’s weird seeing them on film but it’ll be fun.” – Donovan Mitchell

The Cleveland Cavaliers gave up a ton of assets to acquire Mitchell in the offseason. Lauri Markkenan, Collin Sexton, and Ochai Agbaji. Additionally, they gave up three unprotected first round picks in 2025, 2027, and 2029. Mitchell knows that the Jazz are going to come with their best punch to try and beat the Cavs. He commented on even with losing himself and Rudy Gobert, the Jazz still have a solid foundation.

“They got a confident group over there.”… “I think the world like the NBA world was so consumed with everything being like blown up with me leaving, Rudy (Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert) leaving. They didn’t know what to expect. They got guys that can really go.” – Donovan Mitchell

Mitchell thinks the offseason trade was a “win-win” for both sides. He said that everyone needs a change of scenery sometimes in order to be able to flourish, and both the Jazz and Cavaliers have done that.