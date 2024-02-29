The Warriors have been the most successful team in the NBA during recent times, as they’ve conquered four championships in the past nine years. As coach Steve Kerr just signed a historic contract extension with Golden State, will they earn a fifth title in the upcoming years?

At the start of the week, an ESPN panel comprised of Becky Hammon and Kendrick Perkins discussed the tactician’s newest deal, but explained why they don’t believe the Bay Area franchise will win another trophy under his leadership.

Both analysts predicted the same outcome when writing down their answers to the question: “Steve Kerr will win _ more titles in Golden State?” Perkins first held up his blank piece of paper, explaining why he finds it pointless to even write down a number.

“[There] was no point in me actually writing a zero because they’re not going to win another championship,” Kendrick said. Hammon then proceeded to hold up a zero with an arrow through it, sharing the same opinion as his fellow expert.

“Zero. But I love ya,“ Becky said. “It’s a zero, but it’s an arrow because of Valentine’s Day. It’s an arrow because I still love them.”

One of their biggest challenges is to transition from their championship core, who are mostly veterans, into a new generation of Warriors stars. A subject that has reportedly “suffered some strain,” is Klay Thompson‘s relationship with the team’s front office.

“Thompson always knew he would likely have to wait until his free agency arrived this summer, what with Lacob’s well-chronicled hopes of ducking under the second (and possibly first) luxury tax apron compelling them to let the roster landscape fully unfold before adding salary,” insider Sam Amick wrote this week.

The reporter then added that it is a mystery if Klay will retire in San Francisco. “But it’s clear their relationship has suffered some strain along the way, with league sources indicating that Thompson has received no assurances from on high that his hopes of retiring happily in a Warriors jersey,” he shared.

Kerr explained this Wednesday that Andrew Wiggins will be out indefinitely due to a “personal matter”

Andrew Wiggins was not on the team’s list when they beat the Washington Wizards this Tuesday and the reasons why were unclear. However, his coach appeared the following day on local Bay Area station 95.7 The Game and explained that the forward is dealing with a “personal matter.”

Kerr spoke about his player’s absence but did not go into detail. All he could really say was that the 29-year-old will be out indefinitely until he’s able to play at his best.

Warriors' Steve Kerr says Andrew Wiggins will be out indefinitely due to 'personal matter'https://t.co/P3TFD10IpC — Joyita Paul (@JoyitaPaul85216) February 29, 2024

“We do expect him to be back but we just don’t exactly know when,” said the Warriors tactician. “We’re in a position where Wiggs is a private person and he’s asked to keep it private and we’re gonna honor that. So it doesn’t help for me to sit here and try to explain any of that. The bottom line is we respect Wiggs, we need him and we fully expect him back, but we just don’t know when that will be.”

This is not the first time Andrew is out due to similar reasons, as he missed out on the final 25 contests of last regular season due to a “family matter.” The reasons were never disclosed, but insider Shams Charania reported that the player’s father was “dealing with a serious medical situation.”