Ex-NBA player Andrew Bogut says Zion Williamson’s scandal is more common than you think: ‘Some know about it, some don’t’

According to retired NBA player Andrew Bogut, he’s seen plenty of situations similar to Zion Williamson‘s current scandal involving his girlfriend’s pregnancy and many other women coming out to say that he’s been sleeping with them in recent weeks.

The former center, who mostly played for the Bucks, took his views on the matter on Monday’s episode of his “Rogue Bogues” podcast. The big man assured that these affairs are much more common with NBA players than many may think.

“If you think this is a one-off in the NBA, you’re very wrong, you’re very wrong,” said the 2015 NBA champion with Golden State. “This is a common occurrence on many teams I’ve been, this is a common occurrence among the league, where there are different relationships and that’s how they have their relationships, some know about it, some don’t, but this not something you need to be shocked about because it happens a lot.”

The 38-year-old added that he knows many cases of side women living off player’s salaries to be kept in their secret roles.

“Unfortunately, the stupidity of that is that tap cannot get turned off,” he said. “Once you’re paying a girl or a man — this could go either way these days — to be your side piece, the moment you stop paying that side piece your wife’s going to find out about it. That’s just the way the world works.”

The real problem is, according to Bogut, when a player retires and stops receiving their million-dollar payrolls.

“So the moment you’re like, ‘Holy sh*t, I’ve retired, I can’t keep paying you 20K a month to be my side piece cause I can’t afford it anymore,’ that’s going to go public,” Andrew assured. “That’s just the reality of the world. I saw it mainly in silence in the NBA, some people that I played with and against that were paying people off and what not and this and that, it’s normal, bro, I have to say it’s normal.”

The retired big man, who started NBA career in 2005 with Milwaukee and later played for the Mavericks, Cavaliers, Lakers and Warriors before retiring three years ago, then talked about how accountability is an issue that can’t be camouflaged in today’s society.

“I’m not always saying it’s not the player’s fault cause it takes two to tango, but the fact the media loves this stuff, I hate it. I think it’s disgusting to do this, but if you’re Zion you got to be smarter than that, man. You just can’t be doing that stuff,” Bogut concluded.

Williamson is currently under fire after more women have appeared to confess an alleged relationship with the rising star

The scandal surrounding Zion began last week when a woman named Ahkeema revealed she was expecting a baby girl with the NBA foward.

The 22-year-old, who hasn’t played due to injury since January 1, is currently being questioned by the Pelicans if he should be traded out of New Orleans.

The same day the pregnancy news was revealed, adult film star Moriah Mills took her thoughts to Twitter to rant about how Zion and herself had engaged in sexual relations not too long ago.

“Better pray I’m not pregnant too because I’m definitely late @Zionwilliamson,” the porn actress posted.

Mills then tweeted: “I was with you last week in New Orleans and you couldn’t tell me you had a random thot pregnant after all I’ve done for you @Zionwilliamson.”

Now it seems that a third woman has announced to have been involved sexually with the Pelicans star foward.