Former Phoenix Suns forward Josh Jackson allegedly raped a woman last year at the New York Edition Hotel and then sent two women to break into her apartment to threaten her, according to a federal lawsuit the accuser filed in the Southern District of New York in July.

Attorney John Lauro — founder of Lauro Law Firm, now known as Lauro & Singer — accepted the civil rape lawsuit case to defend the former NBA player. The woman seeks damages from two women she says broke into her apartment during a robbery she claims was set up by Jackson.

Jackson, 26, is accused of sexually assaulting the woman in February 2022 after they met at a Super Bowl LVI party in New York. Jackson’s accuser claims that she initially attended the party because she was interested in dating NBA player Andre Drummond, who reportedly co-hosted the party.

Josh Jackson is alleged to have sexually assaulted a woman in a New York hotel last year and subsequently sent two women to intimidate her by breaking into her apartment After a night out, Jackson allegedly texted her, inviting her with “come through” and offered “$1,500 if you… pic.twitter.com/N5uTXD9IzR — NBACentral (@TheDunkCentral) October 16, 2023



Drummond was not implicated in the woman’s allegations. The woman left with Jackson and agreed to meet up with him at his hotel in the early morning hours.

Furthermore, the plaintiff claims she was intoxicated upon arriving at Jackson’s room at the New York Edition Hotel in New York City. While in his hotel room, Jackson propositioned the accuser for sex, offering her $1,500. He also bragged about his bank account with $12 million in it.

The woman said she rejected his request before falling asleep on the bed. At an unspecified time later, the plaintiff alleges that she was awakened by Jackson attempting to forcibly have sex with her and tried to fight him off.

The accuser then “left the hotel room, purchased an emergency contraceptive from a pharmacy, and took a train home.” An undisclosed accomplice sent the plaintiff a threatening text message later that same day. She accused her of stealing Jackson’s watch.

Former Phoenix Suns forward Josh Jackson denies rape, battery accusation in New York, lawyer calls statements “false allegations”

Two “imposing, hoodie-clad female individuals” then broke into her apartment hours after the incident. The hoodie-clad physically assaulted and robbed her, searching for Josh Jackson’s watch. They were later charged with larceny and criminal trespassing.

Additionally, the accuser is listed in court records as Jane Doe to protect her identity. She had been waiting months to see if U.S. Judge Andrew Carter Jr. would allow her to proceed in the case while maintaining her anonymity.

The woman’s lawyer argued that to force her to reveal her identity would “create a chilling effect” on rape victims. Of course, the judge ruled in her favor, so she can use the pseudonym.

“This case is not about money for the [woman],” her lawyer, Seamus Barrett, told The Kansas City Star. “It is about making sure the defendants, including Mr. Jackson, are held to account for their outrageous and unlawful actions.”

In court filings, Jackson’s attorney, John Lauro, called the allegations “very serious, albeit entirely false.” Plus, his lawyer said the former Suns star “emphatically denies” that he committed any assault.

“Mr. Jackson will vigorously contest these allegations in court and looks forward to the truth being fully told,” Lauro said in a statement.

Lauro had asked Judge Carter to deny the woman’s request to not name herself publicly, asserting that his client is a “target” for anyone threatening “public humiliation for failing to pay on extortionate threats.”

More importantly, Jackson’s lawyer questioned the accuser’s motive against the ex-Suns forward.

“She maintains a provocative and sexualized social media presence, while seeking relationships with professional athletes and others,” Lauro wrote. “Sadly, for too long in our nation’s history, black men have faced the horrific consequences of defending themselves against false allegations of sexual misconduct.”

