Florida Governor Ron DeSantis criticized the NBA’s National Basketball Players Association (NBPA) on social media site X, formerly known as Twitter, after the league’s union criticized a political donation made by the Orlando Magic to a pro-DeSantis super PAC.

DeSantis, 44, is seeking the 2024 Republican presidential nomination. The NBA franchise donated $50,000 to Never Back Down Inc., which describes itself as a “grassroots movement to elect Governor Ron DeSantis for President in 2024.”

Although, the 46th governor of Florida is still facing an ongoing dispute with the Walt Disney Company. The entertainment conglomerate filed a federal lawsuit against the state in April, accusing DeSantis of attempting to “weaponize government power” over the company.

It appears the NBA took a break from protesting our anthem and bending the knee to Communist China to chirp about my policies. https://t.co/j8uH4AmAx7 — Ron DeSantis (@RonDeSantis) August 4, 2023

“A political contribution from the Orlando Magic is alarming given recent comments and policies of its beneficiary,” the NBPA said in a statement last Thursday. “NBA governors, players and personnel have the right to express their personal political views, including through donations and statements.

“However, if contributions are made on behalf of an entire team, using money earned through the labor of its employees, it is incumbent upon the team governors to consider the diverse values and perspectives of staff and players. The Magic’s donation does not represent player support for the recipient.”

Last Friday, DeSantis responded to the NBPA’s post on X. “It appears the NBA took a break from protesting our anthem and bending the knee to Communist China to chirp about my policies,” the governor wrote.

Orlando Magic Chief Communication Officer Joel Glass said in a statement on Friday: “To clarify, this gift was given before Governor DeSantis entered the presidential race.”

“It was given as a Florida business in support of a Florida governor for the continued prosperity of Central Florida,” Glass said.

Ron DeSantis was referring to the NBA players who kneel during the national anthem to protest police brutality and racial inequalities. The governor is a member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars and the American Legion. On May 24, DeSantis officially launched his bid for president.

Former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick first began kneeling during the anthem in 2016 while with the San Francisco 49ers. Note that Kaepernick first protested police brutality during former President Barack Obama’s second term in office.

Since then, athletes across multiple sports leagues have participated in the movement. Though, feedback is mixed on whether it is benefitting the nation. Black Lives Matter was founded in 2013. Needless to say, racial tensions are at their highest point this century.

Taking the knee is highly controversial. Critics argue that it disrespects military veterans, the American flag, and it only divides the nation. Conservatives called for boycotts over just wanting to be entertained. Nowadays, it seems politics are in everything.

Orlando Magic appear to be the first NBA team… ever? to back a presidential candidate: $50k to Ron DeSantis’s Super PAC I asked spox to clarify if donation should instead be attributed to owner Richard DeVos; response was “we don’t comment publicly on political contributions” pic.twitter.com/9B5yuvIUF3 — Alex Shultz (@AlexShultz) August 1, 2023

Democrats believe the national anthem is polarizing and has no place in sports. Meanwhile, republicans think Americans should respect the country’s traditions and symbols. Both sides have presented interesting takes on this subject matter.

The NFL has no rule about kneeling. NBA teams first began kneeling during the anthem when the 2019-20 NBA season resumed during the COVID-19 pandemic. The NBA has a policy that requires its players to stand during the anthem in the collective bargaining agreement.

Nevertheless, in the wake of the George Floyd protests, NBA commissioner Adam Silver reversed his stance. Silver stated that he respects “teams’ unified act of peaceful protest for social justice and under these unique circumstances will not enforce [the] long-standing rule requiring standing during the playing of our national anthem.”

Magic forward Jonathan Isaac continues to stand during the national anthem; NBA once operated a basketball training camp in Xinjiang, China, where the CCP has been accused of committing human rights violations

Interesting enough, Magic forward Jonathan Isaac continues to stand during the national anthem. “I didn’t want to align myself with the Black Lives Matter movement and organization,” Isaac said last week on “Fox and Friends” after launching UNITUS, his anti-woke, pro-Christian apparel brand.

“And I felt that a true answer to all the problems that we see, not just racism, was the gospel of Jesus Christ. So, I decided to stand up and share it. … When we do give our money to companies that don’t support our values, we’re cosigning their message. So, what I wanted to do was give Americans, freedom-loving Americans, faith-loving Americans the option to buy with their values.”

The NBA has also been criticized for its positive relationship with China. Ron DeSantis referred to the league operating a basketball camp in Xinjiang. The Chinese Communist Party (CCP) has been accused of committing human rights abuses against the ethnic Uighur population.

In 2019, the NBA severed ties with the training camp. NBA Deputy Commissioner Mark Tatum released this statement: “The NBA has had no involvement with the Xinjiang basketball academy for more than a year, and the relationship has been terminated.”

Furthermore, protests and politics are not anything new in sports. NBA Hall of Famer Kareem Abdul-Jabbar is the textbook example. He was a teenage Muslim who refused to stand for the national anthem before UCLA games. Coach John Wooden reportedly kept his team off the court while the national anthem was played.

In 1966, boxing legend Muhammad Ali refused to be drafted into the military due to his religious beliefs and opposition to the Vietnam War. He was found guilty of draft evasion and stripped of his boxing titles. His conviction was overturned in 1971.

